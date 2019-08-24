INDIA

Opposition leaders not allowed into Kashmir

India’s government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the region that started early this month.

Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, the main city in the region, said Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party. He said the opposition leaders had returned to New Delhi.

On the Pakistani side of Kashmir, police stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically trying to cross the highly militarized border into Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The Indian opposition leaders, representing nine political parties, flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s special status guaranteed under India’s constitution.

— Associated Press

MEDITERRANEAN

Iranian-flagged tanker changes destination

An Iranian-flagged oil tanker pursued by the U.S. amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington changed its listed destination to a port in Turkey early Saturday after Greece said it wouldn’t risk its relations with America by aiding it.

The crew of the oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, updated its listed destination in its Automatic Identification System to Mersin, Turkey, a port city in the country’s south and home to an oil terminal.

However, mariners can input any destination into the AIS, so Turkey may not be its true destination. Mersin is some 125 miles northwest of a refinery in Baniyas, Syria, where authorities alleged the Adrian Darya had been heading before being seized off Gibraltar in early July.

The State Department said it had “conveyed our strong position to ALL ports in the Mediterranean that should be forewarned about facilitating Grace 1,” without elaborating.

— Associated Press

Israel hits Iranian forces in Syria: Israeli aircraft on Saturday struck Iranian forces near Damascus that were planning to launch armed drones at targets in Israel, an Israeli military spokesman said. "The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel," the military said.

300 evacuated from burning ferry: Indonesian rescuers found three people dead and evacuated 300 from the blazing wreckage of a ferry off the coast of Java island, an official said on Saturday, significantly more than were originally said to have been on board the vessel. The KM Santika Nusantara was traveling between Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya and the town of Balikpapan on Borneo island when it caught fire on Thursday evening.

