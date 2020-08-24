Oil Minister Ali Ghanem called the explosion, which struck a line that feeds three power stations in southern Syria, “a cowardly terrorist act.” Ghanem spoke to journalists who visited the blast site, near the suburb of Dumair, northeast of the capital.

Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure has been hit over the past years by acts of sabotage, but no one has ever asserted responsibility for such attacks.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency quoted Electricity Minister Zuhair Kharbotli as saying that the explosion occurred after midnight Sunday. He said it was the sixth time the pipeline has been hit.

U.S. Syria envoy James Jeffrey, in Geneva for the U.N.-mediated talks, said the attack was “almost certainly a strike” by the Islamic State. The militant group was driven from the last bit of territory under its control in Syria last year, but sleeper cells still carry out sporadic attacks.

— Associated Press

MALI

Junta says Keïta didn't resign under duress

The military junta now in charge of Mali insisted Monday that former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta had resigned of his own free will and was not overthrown, as the officers running the country try to prolong their rule until 2023.

While the international community has been pressing for an immediate return to civilian rule, the junta says it wants to oversee the transition for the next three years, according to those participating in talks between the military leaders and neighboring countries.

A junta spokesman later said that no timeline had been established for elections to return Mali to civilian rule. He maintained that Keïta — who had three years left in his final term — had not resigned under pressure from mutinous soldiers.

The visiting delegation from the regional bloc ECOWAS met with the 75-year-old Keïta, who was being held at a military barracks near the capital.

“President Keïta told us that he has resigned, that he was not forced to do so and that he does not want to return,” former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan said Monday. “He says he wants a quick transition to allow the country to return as soon as possible to a civilian regime.”

The ECOWAS mediators initially had called for Keïta to be reinstalled as president, but that prospect has become unlikely amid an outpouring of public support in Mali for the coup d’etat. Thousands took to the streets on Friday in a show of support for the junta.

— Associated Press

14 killed, 75 wounded in attacks in Philippines: Islamist militants set off a motorcycle explosive and then carried out a suicide bombing that together killed 14 people, many of them soldiers, in the worst extremist attack in the Philippines this year, military officials said. At least 75 soldiers, police personnel and civilians were wounded in the bombings in Jolo town in southern Sulu province, a regional military commander said. A third unexploded bomb reportedly was found in a public market. There was no claim of responsibility, but the military blamed a militant commander linked to Abu Sayyaf, a group allied with the Islamic State.

Dozens trapped in building collapse in India: At least 17 people were injured when a residential building collapsed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, media reports said. Rescue workers were searching for about 70 people feared trapped inside the five-story building, the Press Trust of India said. It was not clear what caused the building in Mahad, about 100 miles from India's financial capital, Mumbai, to collapse.