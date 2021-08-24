“I will run as vice president, then I will continue the crusade. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs,” Duterte said in a weekly national address.
Under the constitution, a president can serve only one term, and the announcement had been widely anticipated as Duterte had hinted he could seek the No. 2 job.
Critics believe he could be making a play for retaining power by taking over as president under a scenario in which Go wins and then resigns.
Opinion polls show Duterte is still popular, despite his bloody anti-drug campaign and criticism of the pandemic response.
ISRAEL
Warplanes strike Gaza; teen killed in Nablus
Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza overnight, drawing machine-gun fire from the militant group Hamas in the heaviest cross-border fighting since an 11-day war in May. In the occupied West Bank, officials said a Palestinian teen was killed in a clash Tuesday with Israeli troops.
Palestinian authorities said the 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the head during clashes with soldiers in the city of Nablus. The Israeli military said soldiers were carrying out an arrest raid in the Balata refugee camp when they came under attack from nearby rooftops.
The military said stone blocks were thrown at the troops and that they opened fire at a person they said was about to drop a large object on them. It was unclear whether the teen was the same person.
The military said airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight hit a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a tunnel and an underground rocket launch site. The army said it struck an additional militant tunnel after Hamas fired machine guns across the border.
The violence came as cease-fire talks brokered by Egypt continued to deteriorate.
Al-Shabab attacks Somali base, seize central town: Al-Shabab fighters stormed a military base in the center of Somalia and took over a nearby town, residents said. Residents of Amara in the Galmudug region said the attack started with a suicide bombing. Amara is a strategic town that lies on the way to the coastal town of Harardheere, an al-Shabab stronghold that was a pirate base at the height of hijackings of merchant ships in 2011. Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab often carries out attacks in its war on Somalia's government. It aims to topple the government and impose its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.
8 militants reported killed in blast in northern Syria: An explosion shook the base of an al-Qaeda-linked group in northwestern Syria, killing at least eight gunmen and wounding others, opposition activists said. It wasn't clear what caused the blast in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, but some said it was a shell that exploded as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters trained. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion occurred as drones of the U.S.-led coalition were flying overhead.
Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power: Tunisia's president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers. Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, but as the deadline approached, the president issued a decree saying that the measures would remain in place "until further notice." Saied did not give a reason for his action. He moved to consolidate power in his hands on July 26, the day after nationwide protests against worsening social and economic conditions.
