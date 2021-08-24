Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power: Tunisia's president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers. Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, but as the deadline approached, the president issued a decree saying that the measures would remain in place "until further notice." Saied did not give a reason for his action. He moved to consolidate power in his hands on July 26, the day after nationwide protests against worsening social and economic conditions.