ITALY

Catholic bishops

to take in migrants

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said Saturday that Italian Catholic bishops have agreed to take in 100 migrants who have been stuck aboard an Italian coast guard ship for days, ending a standoff Italy had begun earlier in the week with the European Union over the migrants’ fate.

Albania and Ireland will also take 20 migrants each. Fifty of the 190 people rescued at sea on Aug. 16 by the Italian coast guard were previously let off the ship, many for health reasons. Most are from Eritrea.

The standoff was the latest in a controversy created by the Italian government’s hard-line stance against allowing more migrants to enter the country, which has been a gateway to Europe for refugees from Africa and the Middle East. Conte on Saturday expressed his displeasure that more E.U. nations didn’t offer to take in the migrants. He said Italy wouldn’t approve the E.U.-multiyear budget without policy changes.

Group alleges ISIS is holding children hostage in Syria: At least 16 children are among nearly 30 civilians kidnapped by Islamic State militants in southern Syria a month ago and are being used as a "bargaining chip" in negotiations with the Syrian government and its ally Russia, Human Rights Watch says. The rights watchdog said the children are between the ages of 7 and 15. It called the kidnapping a "war crime," saying the 27 hostages held since July 25 should not be used for bargaining and demanded their immediate release. The government is pressing ahead with an offensive against the extremist group in the southern province of Suwayda and areas adjacent to the Damascus suburbs while locals have formed a negotiating committee to secure the release of their relatives.

Zimbabwe opposition leader calls inauguration 'false': Zimbabwe's main opposition leader said he respectfully rejects a court ruling upholding the incumbent president's narrow election win and called the inauguration set for Sunday "false." Nelson Chamisa spoke a day after the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the opposition's claims of vote-rigging in favor of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying it did not bring "sufficient and credible evidence." Chamisa said that "we have the right to peaceful protest" and that other routes will be pursued. "Change is coming," he said. "Political doors are going to be opened very soon." He gave no details.

Putin foe Navalny arrested outside his home: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained outside his home in Moscow ahead of next month's planned nationwide anti-government protest rallies, and his spokeswoman said he was taken to a hospital with a suspected broken finger. Moscow police did not respond to requests for comment on the detention or the reported injury.

Franco's family to take body of exhumed Spanish dictator: The family of the late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco will take charge of his remains after Spain's government has them exhumed from a mausoleum, his relatives say. While criticizing the decision to exhume his grandfather, Franco's grandson, Francis Franco, says the family doesn't plan to fight the legal changes that Spain's center-left government approved Friday to have Franco's body removed from a mausoleum the general built to honor the nation's civil war dead. "Spending money against the government is a waste of time," he said.

