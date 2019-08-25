BANGLADESH

Thousands of Rohingya mark 'Genocide Day'

Thousands of Rohingya refugees marked the second anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar into Bangladesh on Sunday by rallying, crying and praying as they demanded that Myanmar grant them their citizenship and other rights before they agree to return.

Up to 30,000 joined a rally days after Bangladesh, with the help of the U.N. refugee agency, attempted to start the repatriation of 3,450 Rohingya Muslims. None agreed to go back voluntarily, citing fear for their safety and a lack of confidence in Myanmar.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh.

In Kutupalong camp on Sunday, some carried placards and banners reading “Never Again! Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day” and “Restore our citizenship.”

They raised their hands at a prayer session and cried. The prayer was held for the victims of killings, rape and arson attacks by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist militias in 2017.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar, also known as Burma, has consistently denied human rights violations and says the military operations in Rakhine state, from where most of the Rohingya fled, were undertaken that year in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

A U.N.-established investigation last year recommended the prosecution of Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the crackdown on the Rohingya.

— Associated Press

Clashes between Yemeni forces, separatists kill 9: Yemeni officials said clashes between government forces and separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates killed at least nine people. Yemen's government and the UAE are part of a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels since 2015. But in recent weeks, an internal rivalry has boiled over, leading to clashes across southern Yemen. Government forces took control of the city of Ataq, capital of the oil-rich Shabwa province, on Friday. Sunday's fighting unfolded about 20 miles south of Ataq.

State of emergency declared in Port of Sudan: Sudan's new sovereign council declared a state of emergency in the city of Port Sudan after tribal clashes that police say killed at least 16 people. This comes at a delicate time for Sudan, following the signing of a power-sharing deal this month. Clashes between members of the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes, which have flared up in the past, were reignited Wednesday and continued into Saturday morning, police said. Port Sudan is Sudan's main sea gateway.

3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: Turkey's official news agency reported that three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq in clashes with Kurdish militants. Anadolu Agency, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry, said seven soldiers were wounded and hospitalized. Turkey launched an operation in May in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The PKK began an insurgency against Turkey in the country's mainly Kurdish southeast in 1984. Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider the group a terrorist organization.

7 dead as helicopter, small plane collide in Spain's Mallorca: A midair collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca killed seven people, authorities said. The victims were three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men on the light plane, the regional government of Spain's Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca, said in a tweet.

— From news services