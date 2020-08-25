The announcement by the African Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication comes after no cases were reported for four years. Polio once paralyzed about 75,000 children a year across Africa.

The World Health Organization says this is just the second time a virus has been eradicated in Africa, after the elimination of smallpox four decades ago.

But sometimes-patchy surveillance across the vast continent raises the possibility that scattered cases of the wild poliovirus remain, undetected.

The declaration does not mean Africa is polio-free. Cases remain of the vaccine-derived polio virus, a rare mutated form of the weakened but live virus contained in the oral polio vaccine.

— Associated Press

GAZA STRIP

Lockdown in place over coronavirus spread

Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers imposed a territory-wide curfew on Tuesday after authorities detected the first local cases of the coronavirus, raising fears of a wider outbreak in the blockaded territory home to about 2 million Palestinians.

Gaza has registered more than 100 cases and one fatality since the start of the pandemic, but all the infections until now were linked to quarantine facilities for returning travelers. Most lockdown restrictions were lifted months ago.

The four local cases detected in central Gaza indicate that the coronavirus has breached the territory’s defenses, and a wider outbreak could overwhelm a health-care system battered by years of war and isolation, with only a few dozen ventilators for the entire population. The four patients are related and live in al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Hamas announced a 48-hour curfew after the four cases were announced late Monday. Schools, businesses, markets and mosques were ordered to close.

— Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS

Security Council snubs U.S. on Iran sanctions

The president of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Indonesia’s U.N. ambassador, Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose the results of his polling of the views of all countries on the 15-member council.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Thursday that the United States has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the Security Council.

All the council members, except the Dominican Republic, had informed the council president that the U.S. administration’s action was illegal because Trump withdrew in 2018 from the deal.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft on Tuesday accused the council of lacking “courage and moral clarity,” adding, “I only regret that the other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists.”

— Associated Press

Rains in Pakistan kill 90: Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes across Pakistan, the national disaster management agency said, as another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi. Streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in the city, where drainage and sewage systems are outdated. Rains are expected to continue this week.

Attacks kill 17 in Afghanistan: Attacks killed at least 17 people and wounded scores in Afghanistan, officials said. A suicide truck attack in northern Balkh province killed three people, including two commandos, a spokesman for the provincial governor said. In another attack in Balkh, gunmen killed five people, a spokesman for the provincial police chief said. An attack on a checkpoint in western Ghowr province killed eight troops and wounded five, a spokesman for the provincial governor said. In the capital, Kabul, a roadside bomb killed a police officer, while an officer and her driver were wounded when attackers opened fire on them, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.