The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city. The president later said three police officers and a member of the auxiliary police were killed, as was the armed man.
In a security alert, the U.S. Embassy warned Americans to avoid the area. The clash occurred not far from the scene of the 1988 bombing at the U.S. Embassy.
SYRIA
Power plant oil leak causes massive spill
A massive oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, the state news agency said and satellite photos showed Wednesday.
The Syrian Arab News Agency said the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, about 12 miles north of the refinery in the town of Baniyas, adding that Syria’s environment department and the municipality of the coastal province of Latakia have placed all concerned departments on alert. It said work is underway to clean the rocky areas of the coast.
A day earlier, the government said maintenance teams at the Baniyas Thermal Station had brought a fuel leak from one of the tanks under control.
Satellite images from Planet Labs on Wednesday showed what appeared to be an oil spill covering about 10 square miles.
Syria’s oil resources are mostly outside government-controlled areas, though its two refineries are under government control and operating.
Boko Haram kills 16 soldiers in Niger: Hundreds of Boko Haram militants attacked a military post in southern Niger, killing 16 soldiers and wounding nine, the Defense Ministry said. About 50 of the Islamist militants were killed in the resulting combat in the West African country's Diffa region, the ministry said, and significant quantities of weapons were recovered. The Boko Haram insurgency broke out in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, but violence frequently spills over into neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon in the Lake Chad Basin.
Ivory Coast begins countdown to end of Ebola outbreak: A woman in Ivory Coast who this month tested positive for the Ebola virus has recovered, allowing the country to begin a 42-day countdown to declaring an end to the outbreak, a senior health official said. The 18-year-old woman has been the only confirmed Ebola case so far, said Mamadou Samba, Ivory Coast's director general of health. However, authorities are still looking for potential contacts of the woman. It was Ivory Coast's first case of the deadly virus in 25 years.
Japan expands coronavirus emergency: Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row, including eight more prefectures amid a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant . The government last week extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12 and expanded areas covered from six to 13 prefectures. On Wednesday, eight prefectures were upgraded from quasi-emergency status to full emergency. With four new prefectures added to a separate "quasi-emergency" status, 33 of Japan's 47 prefectures are under some type of emergency measures.
