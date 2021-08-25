Ivory Coast begins countdown to end of Ebola outbreak: A woman in Ivory Coast who this month tested positive for the Ebola virus has recovered, allowing the country to begin a ­42-day countdown to declaring an end to the outbreak, a senior health official said. The 18-year-old woman has been the only confirmed Ebola case so far, said Mamadou Samba, Ivory Coast's director general of health. However, authorities are still looking for potential contacts of the woman. It was Ivory Coast's first case of the deadly virus in 25 years.