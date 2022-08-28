World Digest: Aug. 25, 2022

Gift Article Share

Death toll hits 1,000 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight in Pakistan flooding Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan have topped 1,000 since June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year reached more than 1,030 people after new fatalities were counted.

Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s top climate official, said in a video posted on Twitter that Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade.”

The monsoon season has affected all four provinces in Pakistan. Nearly 300,000 homes have been destroyed, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages widespread, affecting millions of people.

— Associated Press

Six dead after truck

slams into barbecue

The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday, and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.

Three men and three women were killed, ranging in age from 28 to 75, police said.

Police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said the truck driver, a Spanish man, is suspected of causing the accident that happened Saturday evening. His identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy laws.

The large truck the man was driving left a small rural road and careered down the bank of the dike and plowed into the village gathering. Boers said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“We are investigating what could have happened,” Boers said.

— Associated Press

Deserted streets one day after deadly clashes in Libya: Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya's capital Sunday, a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended Tripoli's months-long stretch of relative calm. The dead included at least 17 civilians, local authorities said. The fighting broke out early Saturday and pitted militias loyal to the Tripoli-based government against other armed groups allied with a rival administration that has for months sought to be seated in the capital. Residents fear the fighting that capped a political deadlock could explode into a wider war and a return to the peaks of Libya's conflict. The fighting Saturday centered in the densely populated city center and involved heavy artillery. Hundreds were trapped and hospitals, government and homes were damaged. Burned vehicles were seen in the area.

Taliban takes aim at Pakistan over drones in Afghanistan: The Taliban's acting defense minister said on Sunday that Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, which Pakistan's foreign minister denied. Pakistani authorities have denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Afghan acting Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said at a news conference in Kabul that American drones had been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan. "According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan. They use Pakistan's airspace. We ask Pakistan, don't use your airspace against us," he said. A spokesperson for the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment. Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he had made checks after the airstrike and had been told that Pakistani airspace was not used. The Pakistani foreign ministry said it noted Yaqoob's comments with "deep concern."

— From news services

