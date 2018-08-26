AFGHANISTAN

Head of Islamic State affiliate reported killed

The head of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group’s hideouts in Nangahar province on Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

Ten other members of the militant group also were killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement.

Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said only that the United States carried out a strike in Afghanistan on Saturday against a “senior leader of a designated terrorist organization.”

The governor of Nangahar said Erhabi was the fourth Islamic State leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.

The group has developed a stronghold in Nangahar, on the porous eastern border with Pakistan, and become one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous extremist organizations.

The exact number of Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan is difficult to calculate because they frequently switch allegiances, but the U.S. military estimates that there are about 2,000.

— Reuters

IRAN

British-Iranian woman is returned to prison

A detained British-Iranian aid worker sentenced to five years in jail in Iran was returned to prison Sunday after a request to extend her three-day temporary release was rejected, her husband said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 at a Tehran airport as she was heading back to Britain with her 2-year-old daughter after a family visit.

She was convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment, a charge denied by her family and the foundation, a charity organization that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters news.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who is in Britain, said in a statement that she returned to prison in Tehran to continue serving her sentence.

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt tweeted that attempts to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe will continue.

— Reuters

COLOMBIA

Voters cast ballots in anti-graft referendum

Colombians voted Sunday in an unusual referendum that aims to curb corruption in a country where white-collar criminals are fast replacing drug gangs and paramilitary groups in penetrating the upper echelons of power.

The referendum seeks to slash the salaries of members of Congress and to bring about laws that make public spending more efficient and transparent.

But while most Colombians agree that corruption needs to end, some believe putting it to a vote is not the best approach.

Newly elected President Iván Duque and most of Colombia’s main political parties say they back the measure, but they have done little to promote it.

Voters were asked seven questions, including whether to hand down tougher penalties for corrupt officials who often serve out sentences in multimillion-dollar homes; whether to impose term limits on lawmakers; and whether to cut by 40 percent the salaries of members of Congress.

According to Colombia’s inspector general, corruption in the country is equivalent to 4 percent of GDP each year.

The anti-graft measures need approval from 12 million voters, or roughly a third of the 36 million registered voters. Turnout in the recent presidential election barely reached 50 percent.

— Associated Press

Israel to reopen Gaza crossing: Israel's defense minister has announced that he will reopen the country's main personnel crossing with the Gaza Strip after a week of relative calm along the border. Avigdor Liberman said that after consultation with the country's security agencies, he has ordered the opening of the Erez crossing. The decision comes amid efforts by Egypt to mediate a possible cease-fire between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel after weeks of intense violence at the border.

Islamic State claims Sinai attack: The Islamic State asserted responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in northern Sinai, the group's Amaq News Agency reported, saying 15 soldiers were killed or wounded in what it described as an infiltration operation. Egypt's state news agency earlier said that security forces foiled an attack on a checkpoint west of the city of Arish and killed four militants while others fled.

— From news services