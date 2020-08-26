The inspections would resolve a months-long impasse between Iran and the IAEA, and the announcement came as the agency’s director general was on his way home to Vienna after his first visit to Tehran since taking over the post in December.

Iran had been resisting providing access to the sites, which are thought to be from the early 2000s, before it signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying the IAEA had no legal basis to visit them.

AD

AD

The deal promised Iran economic incentives in return for the curbs on its nuclear program. President Trump pulled the United States out of the deal unilaterally in 2018. Iran has since slowly violated the restrictions to try to pressure the remaining nations that are party to the deal to increase the incentives to offset economy-crippling U.S. sanctions.

— Associated Press

HONG KONG

2 opposition legislators among 16 arrested

Hong Kong police arrested 16 people, including two opposition lawmakers, on Wednesday on charges related to anti-government rallies last year.

The arrests of pro-democracy legislators Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk-ting were announced via social media posts.

AD

A post on Hui’s Facebook page said he was arrested on charges of perverting the course of justice, accessing a computer with criminal and dishonest intent, and criminal damage in relation to a protest in July last year. He said via his attorney that he had been at the scene only to mediate.

AD

Posts on Lam’s Twitter account said he had been arrested on charges of conspiring with others to damage property and obstructing justice during the same protest on July 6, 2019. The tweets said he was also accused of rioting on July 21, 2019.

That was the day more than 100 men clad in white attacked protesters and passengers in a subway station. Lam, who was present, was injured during the attack and hospitalized.

AD

Protesters and many from the opposition camp have accused police of colluding with the attackers.

The semiautonomous Chinese city experienced months of protests after the government announced plans to pass an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial. The demonstrations at times descended into violence, and rallies continued even after the bill was shelved.

AD

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

Half of police in south use drugs, report says

About half of all police in Afghanistan’s southern provinces use drugs and up to 70 percent of police positions in those regions are “ghost” positions not actually filled by a person, a report released Wednesday by a U.S. government watchdog said.

AD

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, monitors the billions of dollars that the United States spends in Afghanistan.

The report said Afghanistan’s Internal Security Directorate, partnering with the National Security Directorate, found that about 50 percent of all police personnel in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces used drugs. The report did not specify the kind of drugs.

The agencies also found that 50 to 70 percent of police positions were “ghost soldier” jobs unfilled by real people.

AD

Across Afghanistan, military and police rosters are filled with fake names or names of men who were killed in battle but never officially declared dead.

AD

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said it had received the report and would investigate.

According to authorities, there are more than 350,000 Afghan security troops, but neither the international community nor Afghan officials know how many soldiers and police officers exist or how many are available for duty at any given time.

— Associated Press

Floods in Afghanistan kill at least 100: Heavy flooding has killed at least 100 people and injured scores as seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern Afghanistan, officials said. A spokesman for the National Disaster Management Ministry said the flooding blocked highways to several provinces. Annual heavy rains, compounded by mudslides, often threaten remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor.