JAPAN

Moderna doses paused on contamination fears

The Japanese Health Ministry has suspended the use of about 1.6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine after reports of contamination, a Japanese distributor of the vaccine announced Thursday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, which sells and distributes the Moderna vaccine in Japan, said no health issues were reported among the people who were inoculated with the contaminated batch.

Takeda and the Health Ministry said the unknown contamination materials were a few millimeters in size, and Takeda said it has asked for an emergency investigation by Moderna.

Moderna confirmed to Reuters that it had been notified of “cases of particulate matter being seen in drug product vials” of its vaccine” and that it is investigating.

Spanish pharmaceutical firm Rovi, which manufactured the doses, said Thursday that no safety or efficacy issues have been identified in relation to the vaccine so far, according to Reuters.

Rovi said in a statement that the contamination may have originated in one of its manufacturing lines and that it was conducting an investigation. It said two adjacent lots had been put on hold as a precaution.

The news comes as Japan’s coronavirus case counts show no sign of declining. About half of the population has received one dose of the vaccine. Nearly the entire elderly population in the country has been fully vaccinated.

— Michelle Lee and Julia Mio Inuma

LEBANON

Subpoena for Diab in port blast investigation

A judge in Lebanon leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port issued a subpoena for the caretaker prime minister after he failed to show up for questioning Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Last month, Judge Tarek Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers. Dian was summoned for questioning on accusations of intentional killings and negligence. Bitar also summoned former and current generals.

More than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, that had been improperly stored in the port for years exploded Aug. 4, 2020, killing 214 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.

The blast was one of the largest nonnuclear explosions ever recorded and was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s troubled history. Bitar set Sept. 20 as the new date for questioning Diab.

As prime minister last year, Diab had also declined to be interrogated by Bitar’s predecessor, Fadi Sawan. Bitar was named to lead the investigation in February after Sawan was removed following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence leading to the blast.

— Associated Press

Dozens wounded in blasts at Kazakh military facility: Kazakhstan evacuated settlements next to a military facility in its southern Zhambyl province after it was rocked by powerful blasts that injured at least 60 people, authorities in the Central Asian nation said. The blasts followed a fire at the facility, where some engineering-purpose explosives were stored, Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbayev said. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that at least 30 of the injured were military personnel or emergency workers.

Zimbabwe opens coronavirus vaccines to those 14 and older: Zimbabwe is opening coronavirus vaccinations to those 14 and older and is permitting only fully vaccinated people to eat in restaurants, to encourage more people to get the shots. "On the advice of scientists," Zimbabwe will start administering vaccines to children ages 14 to 17, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced. This makes Zimbabwe one of the first countries in Africa to extend the coronavirus vaccinations to children.

U.S. pledges more aid to Haiti quake victims: The United States pledged an additional $32 million of aid to the victims of Haiti's 7.2-magnitude earthquake. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said that the U.S. government had learned from the 2010 Haiti earthquake and that USAID was coordinating closely with the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The Aug. 14 quake killed more than 2,200 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless. Power and Henry said that providing emergency shelter was the top priority.

— From news services