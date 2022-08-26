World Digest: Aug. 26, 2022

Gift Article Share

Ferry carrying 82 burns; 73 rescued Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Philippine ferry carrying 82 passengers and crew members caught fire as it was approaching a port south of Manila on Friday, and at least 73 of those aboard were rescued, including many who jumped into the water, the coast guard and survivors said. Search-and-rescue efforts were continuing after nightfall for the passengers and crew of the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel that came from nearby Calapan city in Oriental Mindoro province, the coast guard said.

Video released by the coast guard showed flames and black smoke billowing from the ferry, which was near other ships about a mile from the Batangas port’s anchorage area, coast guard officials said.

— Associated Press

Government entities hit by cyberattack

Government digital infrastructure in Montenegro was hit by an “unprecedented” cyberattack, and measures have been taken to mitigate its impact, authorities said Friday.

Public Administration Minister Maras Dukaj said on Twitter that the attack, which began Thursday night, resembled several others in the past few years in the Adriatic republic, and that Montenegro — a member of NATO — had informed its allies about it.



The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica warned that the attack could affect travel and advised U.S. citizens to limit their movement.

— Reuters

Airstrike kills 7 in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region: An airstrike killed at least seven people in Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, medical officials there said, in the first such attack after a four-month cease-fire collapsed this week. The officials said three children were among the dead, but a federal government spokesman denied that any civilian casualties had occurred. The airstrike took place two days after fighting broke out again between the federal government and Tigrayan forces on the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions.

Explosion in Baghdad targets Australian diplomats: A small homemade explosive detonated near Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone as an Australian diplomatic convoy made its way into the area, two security officials said. No injuries were reported. The blast occurred amid efforts by the Australian diplomatic mission in Iraq to mediate between Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and an Iran-backed faction of rival Shiite parties to end one of Iraq's worst political crises in recent years.

Waste workers strike fills Scotland's streets with garbage: A strike by Scottish refuse workers over pay is spreading to more cities, with garbage from unattended bins overflowing onto Edinburgh's streets, raising a stink during the city's international arts and Fringe festivals. Pay talks between local authorities and union leaders have been ongoing, but Edinburgh's bin strikes, which began Aug. 18, are set to continue until Tuesday, the day after the Fringe festival ends. Similar strikes have begun in over a dozen other regions, including Aberdeen and Scotland's largest city, Glasgow. The Unite trade union said a local government body had made clear that no additional funds would be allocated after a rejected 5 percent offer.

— From news services

