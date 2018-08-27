UGANDA

Key Museveni critic is released on bail

Ugandan pop star turned government critic Bobi Wine was freed on bail Monday, ending days of incarceration during which he and some of his co-accused allege they were tortured.

The 36-year-old lawmaker, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was on crutches as he left the courthouse in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu. He claims he was severely beaten by security forces. Ssentamu had been detained since Aug. 14.

A judge freed him alongside others similarly charged with treason over their alleged roles in an incident in which President Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Ssentamu was initially charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. On Thursday, those charges were withdrawn. But he was immediately rearrested and charged with the more serious offense of treason.

Authorities have been under pressure to free Ssentamu, who is challenging the long rule of Museveni by appealing to young people who despair over the lack of jobs and other opportunities. His supporters are urging him to run for president in 2021.

The treason case could drag on for months and maybe even years, potentially crippling Ssentamu’s efforts as an anti-government activist.

Museveni, a U.S. ally, took power by force in 1986 and has since been elected five times.

— Associated Press

BOSNIA

U.S., E.U. condemn journalist's beating

The United States, the European Union and Bosnian journalists expressed outrage Monday after two masked assailants attacked and seriously hurt a reporter for an independent Bosnian Serb television station.

BNTV reporter Vladimir Kovacevic was hospitalized after the beating late Sunday outside his home in Banja Luka, the main town in the Serb-run part of Bosnia.

Kovacevic posted a photo on Twitter that showed his head bloodied and bandaged. He said the men attacked him with metal bars as he was returning home from reporting on an anti-government rally.

BNTV has faced criticism from the Bosnian Serb authorities for its independent editorial policies.

The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo tweeted that attacks on journalists are “unacceptable.”

“We strongly defend the right of journalists to report the news without fear of reprisal. When journalists are silenced, society suffers,” the embassy said.

E.U. Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said she was “profoundly shocked by the violent assault.”

“This is the latest of several alarming attacks against journalists and media actors in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Mijatovic said.

A Bosnian journalists’ association said the attack was aimed at intimidating independent media and accused authoritarian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik of leading a campaign against independent media by proclaiming reporters “enemies, spies and foreign stooges.”

— Associated Press

Militia fighting kills 5 in Libyan capital: Libya's U.N.-backed government said fierce fighting between rival militias in the capital, Tripoli, has killed at least five people. The Health Ministry said the fighting also wounded at least 27 people. Libya was plunged into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed ruler Moammar Gaddafi.

Cambodia pardons more jailed opposition members: Fourteen anti-government activists have been given pardons that will free them from long prison terms, the latest release engineered by authoritarian Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen after his party's election sweep last month. The 14, including at least 11 former members of the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, were convicted of insurrection over a protest four years ago that turned violent. At least eight other people held on political charges have been freed since the beginning of last week.

Ethiopia arrests ex-president of Somali region: The former president of Ethiopia's Somali region has been arrested, the state broadcaster ETV reported. Abdi Mohamoud Omar was arrested in the wake of unrest in the Somali region's capital and other towns in recent weeks in which ethnic Somalis, suspected to be tied to Abdi, attacked people from other ethnic backgrounds. On Saturday, Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed said measures will be taken against former officials of the Somali region, including Abdi.

— From news services