MIGRANTS

Dozens feared dead in capsizing off Libya

A boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with about 40 people missing and feared drowned, U.N. officials said.

At least 65 migrants were rescued, said a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard. The coast guard gave a lower estimate for those presumed drowned, saying it was 15 to 20 people, and said five people were confirmed dead.

The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. One month ago, up to 150 migrants were feared drowned when two boats carrying about 300 people capsized off Libya. In January, 17 died or were missing off Libya, and in May, about 65 drowned off Tunisia.

The U.N. migration agency said 859 migrants have died in the Mediterranean this year as of Thursday.

Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted hundreds of migrants at sea this month. The country became a major crossing point for migrants to Europe after the ouster and death of dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011, when the nation was thrown into chaos.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Kurdish militia pulling out of border area

The Kurdish YPG militia will pull forces and heavy weapons from a strip along Syria’s border with Turkey under U.S.-Turkish deals, an official in a YPG-led alliance said Tuesday.

The YPG , or People’s Protection Units, withdrew from some border positions in recent days, the Kurdish-led authority running north and east Syria also said.

The developments were a sign of progress in talks between the United States and Turkey aimed at resolving deep differences over the presence in the border area of Kurdish fighters — U.S. allies whom Turkey sees as enemies.

After Ankara repeatedly warned that it would launch a military incursion into northeast Syria to push the YPG back from the border, Turkey and the United States said this month that they had agreed on the first stages of a border security deal, involving what Turkey has called a “safe zone” inside Syria.

The YPG spearheads the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is allied with the United States in the fight against the Islamic State.

U.S. support for the YPG has enraged Turkey, which deems the militia a security threat linked to Kurdish insurgents at home.

An SDF spokesman said the strip along the border will vary between three to nine miles and will include rural areas or military positions, not cities or towns.

— Reuters

EUROPE

Russia condemned by court in Magnitsky case

A top European court ruled Tuesday that Russia’s failure to provide adequate medical care to jailed lawyer Sergei Magnitsky could have led to his 2009 death, which sparked U.S. and European sanctions.

The European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay his widow and mother 34,000 euros ($38,000) in damages.

The Russian Justice Ministry said it is studying the ruling and whether to appeal.

Magnitsky, who worked for an international investment firm, alleged that he had uncovered $230 million in tax fraud by Russian officials. He was then jailed, accused of tax evasion himself. He died after a year in pretrial detention, at age 37, and a Russian court found him guilty of fraud four years later.

The European court said Russian authorities’ handling of Magnitsky’s pancreatitis and other medical problems were “manifestly inadequate” and “unreasonably put his life in danger.” It found that Russia’s handling of his detention, the investigation into his death and his posthumous conviction violated Magnitsky’s rights.

Magnitsky worked in Russia for U.S.-born financier Bill Browder. Browder successfully lobbied U.S. lawmakers to impose sanctions on top Russian officials, and several other countries have since adopted legislation modeled on the 2012 Magnitsky Act.

— Associated Press

Ombudsman calls Thai leader's oath unconstitutional: Thailand's ombudsman ruled that the prime minister's failure to recite a key sentence in his oath of office was unconstitutional and that the matter will be referred to the Constitutional Court to decide whether the government was legally installed. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha omitted a sentence about upholding the constitution when he led his cabinet in the oath July 16. If the court rules that the government lacks legitimacy, it might invalidate measures it has undertaken since assuming office.

— From news services