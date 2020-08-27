The Defense Ministry said the People’s Liberation Army conducted military exercises in the area but gave no confirmation of missiles being fired or other details.

AD

“Based on annual military training arrangements, the military conducted exercises around the Nansha Islands and the waters and airspace of the northern part of the Xisha Islands,” said a spokesman, Wu Qian, using the Chinese names for the Spratly Islands and the Paracels to the north. “The exercises do not target any other country.”

AD

Disputes over control of the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes, are a growing irritant in Beijing’s relations with Washington and its southern neighbors.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Palestinian plaintiffs win land dispute

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a cluster of homes in a Jewish settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank was built on privately owned Palestinian land and must therefore be removed.

AD

Accepting a petition by Palestinian plaintiffs, Israel’s top court overturned a 2018 District Court ruling that had broken judicial ground by recognizing the Mitzpe Kramim settlers’ claim to the land, despite it being owned by Palestinians.

The District Court had declared the settlers the legal owners, finding that Israeli authorities were unaware the land was privately owned when they originally mapped out the area.

AD

That ruling was based on an Israeli law stating that transactions with legal faults could be valid if they were conducted in “good faith.”

Established 20 years ago on a hilltop overlooking the Jordan Valley, Mitzpe Kramim is home to about 40 families, most of whom live on Palestinian-owned plots and say they received Israeli authorities’ approval to set up there.

AD

— Reuters

U.S. Army can restart mission in Colombia: Colombia has given the green light for a U.S. Army unit to restart an advisory mission in the country after senators found its activities did not constitute deployment of foreign troops, the defense minister said Thursday. A court ordered the government to suspend training conducted by the 53-person U.S. specialist unit at the start of July after a group of opposition lawmakers filed legal action, saying movement of foreign troops in the country should be authorized by the Senate.

AD

Death toll rises to 150 in Afghanistan floods: The death toll from two days of heavy flooding in northern and eastern Afghanistan rose to at least 150 on Thursday, with scores more injured as rescue crews searched for survivors beneath the mud and rubble of collapsed houses, officials said. Heavy rains, compounded by mudslides, often threaten remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor. Summer often brings heavy rainfall and flooding to the north and east.