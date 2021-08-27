The appeals were addressed to senior Russian officials and published by outlets including the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Forbes Russia and TV Rain.
The term “foreign agent” carries negative Soviet-era connotations and compels outlets to declare their status in disclaimers on their output.
Russia has heavily fined U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty this year and froze its Moscow accounts for refusing to publish the disclaimer after being declared a foreign agent.
The Kremlin described the appeals as emotional and said it rejected the idea that media were being persecuted. It said the designations showed that the foreign agent law was functioning and that the legislation was needed to protect Russia from foreign meddling and that journalists and NGOs can be manipulated.
— Reuters
INDIA
Modi hails 10 million vaccine doses in a day
India administered more than 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses Friday, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a “momentous feat” for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.
India has now administered about 628 million vaccine doses in total, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to 15 percent. The government wants the entire adult population vaccinated by December.
“Record vaccination numbers today!” Modi said on Twitter. “Crossing 1 crore (10 million) is a momentous feat.”
India’s vaccine production has jumped this month, thanks mainly to the Serum Institute of India that is now making about 150 million doses a month of its version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The sharp rise in vaccinations came as India reported more than 40,000 new infections for a second consecutive day on Friday.
— Reuters
BRITAIN
Music festivals will go ahead as planned
Tens of thousands of revelers will descend on late summer music festivals across Britain this weekend, armed with a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination in an effort to curb rising infections.
Reading and Leeds, twin events that are a rite of passage for post-exam teenagers, will be two of the biggest since the government removed restrictions in July after a rapid vaccine rollout. Reading had a capacity of 105,000 in 2019.
With Monday a public holiday in England, other large gatherings are being staged across the country, including the 70,000-strong Creamfields event in northwest England. The traditional Notting Hill Carnival in London has, however, been canceled again.
— Reuters
At least 21 people die after boat capsizes in Bangladesh: A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank Friday after colliding with another small boat, leaving at least 21 people dead and scores missing in eastern Bangladesh, officials said. The accident took place in the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district in the evening, local police official Imranul Islam said by phone. Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, while survivors said about 100 people were on board during the accident, he said. Local news reports, quoting the area's top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said that about 50 people were missing. A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat that sank very quickly after it collided with another small boat, the Dhaka-based Daily Star newspaper reported.
Tropical Storm Nora threatens Mexico's coast: Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico's Pacific Coast and the Baja California peninsula over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Nora is strengthening and could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides throughout the weekend. Nora may head up into the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. But before that, it's likely to stay offshore but graze the region around Puerto Vallarta on Saturday and the Los Cabos resort region on Monday.
Mali's former interim president and PM released from house arrest: Mali's former interim president Bah N'Daw and prime minister Moctar Ouane have been released from house arrest by the authorities who ousted them in May, a committee monitoring the post-coup transition said Friday. Their detention by military officers in May marked Mali's second coup since the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta the previous August. The political upheaval alarmed regional powers and allies such as France, who feared that it could delay a promised return to civilian rule via democratic elections scheduled for February 2022.
— From news services