At least 21 people die after boat capsizes in Bangladesh: A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank Friday after colliding with another small boat, leaving at least 21 people dead and scores missing in eastern Bangladesh, officials said. The accident took place in the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district in the evening, local police official Imranul Islam said by phone. Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, while survivors said about 100 people were on board during the accident, he said. Local news reports, quoting the area's top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said that about 50 people were missing. A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat that sank very quickly after it collided with another small boat, the Dhaka-based Daily Star newspaper reported.