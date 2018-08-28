SYRIA

Russian claim of rebel chemical plot rejected

Russia on Tuesday again accused Syrian rebels of preparing a chemical attack, which Moscow says will be used to justify a Western strike against Syrian troops.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee is preparing the attack in the northern province of Idlib and that it would be filmed by the volunteer first-responders known as the White Helmets.

Western countries and independent analysts say Syrian government forces have conducted several chemical weapons attacks over the course of the civil war. Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government, which denies ever using chemical weapons.

Last week, Russian Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov claimed that British special services were involved in the chemical attack plans.

Britain’s ambassador to the United Nations issued a heated denial of Russia’s claims on Tuesday. “Even by the egregious standards of Russian propaganda, this is an extraordinary allegation,” Karen Pierce said during a Security Council session on the humanitarian situation in Syria. “It is wholly untrue.”

She said the claim was either aimed at disseminating “fake news” or “as a smokescreen for a possible impending attack by the Syrian regime, once again against its own people, in Idlib.”

The Syrian government has been sending reinforcements toward Idlib for weeks ahead of an expected offensive against the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

— Associated Press

PERU

Emergency decreed as Venezuelans stream in

Peru on Tuesday declared a health emergency at its northern border as thousands of Venezuelans, fleeing economic crisis and hunger at home, continued to stream into the country despite tightening entry requirements.

In a decree published in the official gazette, President Martín Vizcarra declared a 60-day emergency in two provinces on Peru’s northern border, citing “imminent danger” to health and sanitation due to immigration. It did not give more details.

The exodus of Venezuelans to other South American countries is building toward a “crisis moment” comparable to events involving refugees in the Mediterranean, the United Nations said this week.

Health authorities in Peru have previously expressed concerns about the spread of diseases such as measles and malaria from the migrants, many of whom lacked access to basic medicine and health care in their homeland.

Brazil said this month that the migration wave had set off measles outbreaks in neighboring countries, including in Brazil, where the disease had been considered eradicated.

Close to 1 million Venezuelans live in Colombia and more than 400,000 in Peru, the countries said Tuesday. Just 178,000 of those in Peru have legal permission to stay or are being processed.

— Reuters

PHILIPPINES

Duterte faces new complaint at the ICC

Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s anti-drug campaign asked the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to prosecute him for alleged crimes against humanity, in the second such request for a ruling on thousands of deaths that have occurred during the crackdown.

Lawyer Edre Olalia said a 50-page complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte was sent to an ICC prosecutor by email. Olalia said it accuses Duterte of ordering, inciting or tolerating the drug killings since the start of his presidency in mid-2016.

A similar complaint against him was filed by a Philippine lawyer before the ICC last year and is being examined. It focuses on killings during an earlier crackdown by Duterte, when he was mayor of Davao City.

In their complaint Tuesday, the relatives of eight slain drug suspects seek an indictment of Duterte and reparations.

— Associated Press

Thai junta to soon ease curbs on political parties: Thailand's military junta said it will ease some restrictions on political parties to let them conduct basic functions and prepare for elections set for early next year, but campaigning will still be forbidden. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the new rules would, among other things, allow parties to hold meetings and accept new members ahead of the elections. Political gatherings of five or more people were banned by the junta after it seized power in a May 2014 coup.

— From news services