LEBANON

Israeli drones come under fire near border

Lebanese army gunners opened fire at two of three Israeli reconnaissance drones Wednesday after they entered Lebanese airspace, a security official and the state news agency said, amid heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel.

The incident occurred in a village a few miles from the Israeli border. The security official said that the drones left Lebanese airspace after being fired on and that none of them was shot down.

In a statement, the Israeli military acknowledged a confrontation but said no damage was reported.

The incident came just days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut, landing on the militant group’s Beirut media office, while another exploded in midair and crashed nearby.

On Monday, Israeli drones attacked a Palestinian base in eastern Lebanon, exacerbating tensions.

The Lebanese army and government have described the drone incidents and Monday’s attack as blatant acts of aggression and violations of sovereignty and have asserted Lebanon’s right to self-defense.

Israeli forces along the border remain on high alert, raising fears of a repeat of the 2006 war.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Government forces push into key port city

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government pushed Wednesday into the key port city of Aden after wresting control of another southern provincial capital from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates, officials and residents said.

Government troops also retook the international airport in Aden, a main hub for the southern part of the country, Yemen’s information minister said.

The rapid advance by government forces underscored the seesaw nature of the fighting. Only weeks before, the separatists had gained much territory in southern Yemen, pushing government forces out of strategic cities and areas.

The fighting has added another layer to the complex civil war in the Arab world’s most impoverished country, a war pitting a Saudi-led coalition backing the government against Houthi rebels controlling the north. The UAE is a key member of the coalition.

Earlier in the day, government forces pushed the UAE-backed separatist militias out of the city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province, after clashes that left at least one dead. The separatists had seized Zinjibar earlier this month.

The retreating separatists fled to nearby Aden province, which they had taken from the forces of Saudi-backed President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi earlier this month, officials said.

Government forces then continued their push to retake the city of Aden, which has functioned as the seat of Hadi’s government since the Houthis captured Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, and much of the north in 2014.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Court to study change in Kashmir's status

India’s top court on Wednesday took up legal challenges to the government’s decision to revoke Indian-controlled Kashmir’s special status and asked officials to explain their stance to the court.

The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to file its replies to 14 petitions and inform the court about media restrictions imposed in Kashmir. It said five judges will start a regular hearing on the matter in October.

India’s government, led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, imposed a security lockdown and communications blackout in Muslim-majority Kashmir to forestall violence over the Aug. 5 decision to downgrade the region’s autonomy. The restrictions have been eased slowly.

On Wednesday, the court allowed an Indian opposition leader to visit Kashmir to meet a colleague who he said was under detention, but it told him not use the visit for political purposes.

Indian authorities have turned back opposition leaders at the airport and not allowed them to visit Srinagar — the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir — and other parts of the region since the clampdown on Aug. 5.

The revoked special status has touched off anger in the region, where administrators and local police now work under federal control and where residents fear their culture and demographic identity are under threat.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is also claimed by Pakistan, India’s archrival, and is divided between them.

— Associated Press

Ukrainian court frees Russian journalist: A Ukrainian court released a Russian journalist on parole after more than a year in jail, an apparent signal that a much-anticipated prisoner exchange with Russia is getting on track. Kirill Vyshinsky, the Kiev bureau chief for the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency, was arrested on treason charges in May 2018. The journalist, who has Ukrainian citizenship, has rejected the charges, saying he was only doing his job. A prisoner swap with Russia has been discussed since former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky won the Ukrainian presidency in April.

— From news services