“The occupation will not enjoy calm unless the siege on our beloved land is lifted,” said Abu Omar, a spokesman for the protesters.
Also Saturday, Gaza health officials said a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by Israeli fire during a violent demonstration at the Gaza-Israeli border last week died of his wounds.
— Associated Press
SENEGAL
Dozens of seagoing migrants feared dead
Dozens of people remained missing and feared dead Saturday after a wooden boat capsized off the coast of Senegal, the latest tragedy in a country where untold thousands have tried to migrate to Europe by sea.
Crews rescued eight Senegalese and three Gambians overnight and found the body of one person who had drowned, though at least 60 people were believed to have been on board at the time, according to Col. Mactor Diop.
— Associated Press
Italy rescues hundreds of migrants from fishing boat: Italian military vessels aided a fishing boat crammed with 539 migrants that was approaching the tiny southern Italian island of Lampedusa. Alida Serrachieri, a nurse who runs the Doctors Without Borders' operation on Lampedusa, said she didn't know how long the fishing boat had been at sea after being launched from Libyan shores. But she said the migrants had spent weeks or even months in Libya awaiting passage in traffickers' boats in hopes of reaching Europe.
Russian troops set up training camp in Belarus: Russian antiaircraft missile troops have arrived in Belarus with a mission of establishing a training center in the city of Grodno near the border with Poland and Lithuania, the Belarus Defense Ministry said. The move is likely to add to tensions between Belarus and its neighbors, Poland and Lithuania, countries it accuses of meddling in its affairs by hosting exiled opposition leaders and refusing to recognize Alexander Lukashenko's victory in last year's presidential election.
Pope replaces bishop mired in sexual misconduct allegations: Pope Francis replaced an Australian bishop who stepped down amid a Vatican investigation into what Australian media have described as allegations of sexual misconduct. The Vatican said Francis accepted Bishop Christopher Alan Saunders' resignation as head of the Broome diocese in western Australia. Francis appointed another prelate, Bishop Michael Henry Morrissey of the Geraldton diocese, to temporarily administer the sprawling Catholic diocese.
Iraq gets boost by hosting Middle East conference: Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region, including archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, met Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq. The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and emphasizing the Arab country's new role as mediator. "This summit marks the return of Iraq as a pivotal player in the region," said political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari, who heads the Iraqi Political Thinking Center in Baghdad. "Having rival parties be seated at the same table is a significant step in that direction."
— From news services