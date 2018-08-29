NORWAY

Suu Kyi's Nobel won't be revoked, panel says

The Nobel Peace Prize to Aung San Suu Kyi will not be withdrawn in the light of a United Nations report that said Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings of Rohingya Muslims, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Wednesday.

On Monday, U.N. investigators said that Myanmar’s military carried out atrocities with “genocidal intent,” and that the commander in chief and five generals should be prosecuted under international law.

Suu Kyi, who leads Myanmar’s civilian government and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy, has been criticized for failing to speak out against the army crackdown on the Rohingya.

“It’s important to remember that a Nobel Prize, whether in Physics, Literature or Peace, is awarded for some prize-worthy effort or achievement of the past,” said Olav Njolstad, secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for democracy and freedom up until 1991, the year she was awarded the prize,” he said.

And the rules regulating the Nobel do not allow for a prize to be withdrawn, he added.

— Reuters

NIGERIA

Pact signed with Britain to counter Boko Haram

Britain and Nigeria signed a security and defense agreement during a one-day visit by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday as Africa’s most populous country struggles to defeat Boko Haram extremists and others linked to the Islamic State militant group.

May is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March. This is the first visit by a British prime minister to Africa in five years. May also stopped in South Africa, and she goes next to Kenya.

After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, May said Britain and Nigeria will work together on “shared security threats like Boko Haram and human trafficking.”

The defense aid includes more training and equipment for Nigeria’s military, which has been criticized by human rights groups over alleged abuses that it denies.

As elections approach next year, Buhari is under pressure to deliver on promises to improve security, in particular to defeat Boko Haram’s years-long insurgency in the northeast. The group, known for mass abductions and for using young women as suicide bombers, continues to carry out attacks on military bases and in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state and the insurgency’s birthplace.

As Europe worries about migration and human trafficking from West Africa, May also announced a new project with France to help Nigeria, the region’s powerhouse, and neighboring Niger improve border cooperation along one of the main migration routes north.

— Associated Press

Car bombing claimed by Islamic State kills 7 in Iraq: Seven people were killed in a suicide car bombing claimed by the Islamic State in a former stronghold of the militant group in western Iraq, a security official said. The attacker detonated his explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint at the southern entrance to the town of Qaim, about 19 miles from the Syrian border, Maj. Gen Qasem al-Dulaimi said. He said four security personnel and three civilians were killed. Dulaimi blamed the Islamic State for the attack, and the group, through its Amaq News Agency, later asserted responsibility.

U.S. airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab kills 3: The U.S. military said it carried out an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabab extremists, killing three. The U.S. Africa Command said the strike was carried out this week about 24 miles southwest of the capital, Mogadishu. The United States has carried out 21 such strikes this year against al-Shabab. The al-Qaeda-linked group is the deadliest Islamist extremist organization in sub-Saharan Africa.

British Iranian detainee in clinic after panic attacks: The husband of a British Iranian charity worker who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than two years said his wife has been hospitalized after suffering panic attacks. Richard Ratcliffe said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken to a prison clinic after she blacked out. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was granted a three-day release from prison last week and was briefly reunited with her 4-year-old daughter. She was ordered back to prison Sunday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday in April 2016. Iran accuses her of plotting against the government.

— From news services