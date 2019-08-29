BRAZIL

As Amazon burns, ban on land-clearing fires

Brazil on Thursday banned most legal fires for land-clearing for 60 days in an attempt to stop the burning that has devastated parts of the Amazon region.

The decree was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro and followed international criticism of his handling of the crisis.

The period of the ban coincides with the dry season, when most fires are usually set. The decree allows fires in some cases, including those deemed healthy for plant life and if set by indigenous people who engage in subsistence farming.

Brazil’s forest code normally allows farmers and others to set some fires as long as they have licenses from environmental authorities.

This year, however, there was a sharp increase in nationwide fires compared with the same period in 2018, raising concerns that people were emboldened to burn more after Bolsonaro said rainforest protections were blocking economic development.

Also Thursday, Bolivia said that it will ask for more international help to contain similar fires that were set to clear land and, in many cases, got out of control in strong winds.

SOUTH KOREA

New trials ordered for Park, Samsung heir

South Korea’s top court on Thursday sent back jailed ex-president Park Geun-hye’s corruption case to a lower court for separate trials on the charges on which she was convicted.

The Supreme Court also ordered retrials for Park’s confidante and Samsung’s de facto chief, two other high-profile figures convicted in a 2016 scandal that sparked massive protests. Park was impeached in December 2016 and removed from office in March 2017.

An appellate court last year sentenced Park to 25 years in prison after convicting her on bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other charges.

But the Supreme Court ordered the Seoul High Court on Thursday to deal with Park’s bribery charge separately from the other charges, based on a law requiring such action in cases involving a president or other elected official, even when the alleged crimes are committed together.

Among other charges, Park was convicted of colluding with Choi Soon-sil, a confidante, to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion fees from businesses, including Samsung, while in office from 2013 to 2016. The two women were also convicted of taking bribes from some of the companies, including Samsung.

The scandal led to the arrests, indictments and convictions of dozens of government officials and business leaders. Choi received a 20-year prison term, and Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong received a suspended prison term.

The Supreme Court ordered the Seoul High Court to start new trials for Choi and Lee, as well.

Uganda confirms another Ebola case: A 9-year-old girl tested positive for Ebola in Uganda after traveling with her mother from Congo, where an outbreak of the highly infectious disease has killed nearly 2,000 people. The girl, who was bleeding through the mouth and had a high fever, was identified and screened for Ebola at a border crossing, Uganda's Health Ministry said. She was immediately isolated. In June, a family of Congolese with some sick members crossed into Uganda via a bush path. Two of them later died of Ebola, and the others were sent back to Congo.

Violence erupts in Indonesia's Papua: Protesters in Indonesia's restive Papua province set fire to a government building and broke into a prison as thousands rallied against racism and called for their region's independence, officials said. The government has blocked telecommunication and Internet access in the region since last week amid spreading protests over perceived racial and ethnic discrimination. Indonesia has a significant security presence in Papua and West Papua, where a decades-long separatist movement simmers and the predominantly Christian indigenous people resent an influx of Muslim Indonesians.

Thai court upholds convictions of 2 Myanmar migrants: Thailand's Supreme Court upheld the conviction of two Myanmar migrants sentenced to death in the murder of two British backpackers on a resort island in 2014. Wai Phyo and Zaw Lin have denied killing David Miller and raping and killing Hannah Witheridge. Their bodies were found Sept. 15, 2014, on a beach on the island of Koh Tao. The defendants were employed as service workers on the island. Their attorneys claimed that the evidence was mishandled and that their clients made confessions under duress that they later retracted.

