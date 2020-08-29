The Louise Michel had set out Thursday to assist more than 80 people marooned on a rubber dinghy. It then encountered a ship traveling from North Africa to Europe with 130 people aboard and some bodies of people who had died during the journey, according to the Louise Michel’s Twitter account.

The 101-foot Louise Michel, with 10 crew members, quickly became overcrowded.

The Louise Michel “is unable to move, she is no longer the master of her maneuver, due to her overcrowded deck and a life raft deployed at her side, but above all due to Europe ignoring our emergency calls for immediate assistance,” the ship’s Twitter account wrote Saturday.

Hours later, the Twitter account reported that the Sea Watch 4, a vessel run by a German nongovernmental organization, had arrived and taken on passengers. The Sea Watch already had 200 migrants onboard from earlier rescues.

Also, the Italian coast guard said it dispatched a patrol boat from the island of Lampedusa that had taken on 49 people seen as the most vulnerable, including 13 children and 32 women, according to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

— Miriam Berger

Turkey to hold military exercise off Cyprus: Turkey says it will hold a military exercise off northwest Cyprus for the next two weeks, amid growing tension with Greece over disputed claims to exploration rights in the east Mediterranean. The long-running dispute between Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, has flared after the two countries agreed to rival accords on their maritime boundaries with Libya and Egypt, and Turkey sent a survey vessel into contested waters this month.

U.N. concerned over power struggle in Libya: The United Nations has expressed alarm over what it called "a dramatic turn of events" in Libya's civil war, after a power struggle between leaders of the Tripoli-based government surfaced in the wake of anti-corruption protests that erupted this past week in the capital and elsewhere in western Libya, which is controlled by forces loyal to the U.N.-supported government. In Tripoli, a local militia allied with the government opened fire on demonstrators with rifles and truck-mounted guns and abducted some of the protesters.

Burning of Koran results in riots in Sweden: Far-right activists burned a Koran in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday. Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people. The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Koran, near a predominantly migrant neighborhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT News Agency. Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.