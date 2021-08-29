6 reported killed in army bombardment in Syrian rebel enclave: Syria's military bombarded the last rebel enclave in the southern city of Daraa, killing at least six people in one of the deadliest attacks in its siege of the birthplace of the country's uprising, residents said. The army did not comment on the reports but said it was losing patience with "armed groups and terrorists" in the neighborhood. A division of the army, backed by Iranian militias, has been blocking food and fuel deliveries to the district of Daraa al-Balad to press rebels to surrender three years after government forces retook the rest of the area.