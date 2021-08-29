Yemeni officials said at least three explosions occurred at the air base, which is held by the internationally recognized government. No one asserted responsibility for the attack.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.
On Sunday, a ballistic missile landed in the base’s training area, where dozens of troops were doing exercises, officials said.
The officials blamed the Houthis for the attack on the base, once the site of U.S. intelligence operations against al-Qaeda’s powerful Yemeni affiliate.
The military spokesman for the Houthis did not confirm or deny the attack, which carried the hallmarks of the Iranian-backed rebels.
CONGO
Suspected militants kill 19 in raid on village
Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 19 people in a raid on a village in eastern Congo, local authorities said.
The attackers looted houses and started fires in Kasanzi-Kithovo near Virunga National Park in North Kivu province overnight between Friday and Saturday, they said.
The head of Buliki district, Kalunga Meso, and the local rights group CEPADHO blamed the assault on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist militant group accused of killing thousands in recent years, mostly in remote areas.
The government declared martial law in North Kivu and neighboring Ituri province at the beginning of May, in an attempt to quell a surge in violence that the military largely attributes to the ADF.
But the number of civilians killed in such attacks has only increased since then, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which maps unrest in eastern Congo.
The ADF was blacklisted in March by Washington as a terrorist group. It has publicly aligned itself with the Islamic State.
GREENLAND
Northernmost island on Earth likely found
A team of Arctic researchers from Denmark said they accidentally discovered what they believe is the world’s northernmost island, located off Greenland’s coast.
The scientists from the University of Copenhagen initially thought they had arrived at Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978, to collect samples during an expedition conducted in July.
They instead wound up on an undiscovered island farther north.
“We were convinced that the island we were standing on was Oodaaq, which until then was registered as the world’s northernmost island,” said expedition leader Morten Rasch.
“But when I posted photos of the island and its coordinates on social media, a number of American island hunters went crazy and said that it couldn’t be true,” he said.
“Island hunters” are adventurers whose hobby is to search for unknown islands.
The island is about 850 yards north of Oodaaq, an island off Cape Morris Jesup, the northernmost point of Greenland and one of the most northerly points of land on Earth.
The tiny island, apparently discovered as a result of shifting pack ice, is about 100 by 200 feet and rises to about 10 to 13 feet above sea level, the university said. The researchers reportedly proposed naming the island Qeqertaq Avannarleq, which means “the northernmost island” in Greenlandic.
6 reported killed in army bombardment in Syrian rebel enclave: Syria's military bombarded the last rebel enclave in the southern city of Daraa, killing at least six people in one of the deadliest attacks in its siege of the birthplace of the country's uprising, residents said. The army did not comment on the reports but said it was losing patience with "armed groups and terrorists" in the neighborhood. A division of the army, backed by Iranian militias, has been blocking food and fuel deliveries to the district of Daraa al-Balad to press rebels to surrender three years after government forces retook the rest of the area.
