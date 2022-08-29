World Digest: Aug. 29, 2022

Gift Article Share

11 dead as police fire on attacking mob Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least 11 people were killed in Madagascar when police opened fire on a mob demanding that officials turn over to them four suspects held for allegedly kidnapping a child with albinism and killing the mother. A crowd of about 300 to 400 angry residents gathered at the police station demanding the release of the four suspects so the crowd could deal with them. Police refused and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. When the mob kept advancing on the station, police opened fire.

Gen. Andry Rakotondrazaka, commander of the national gendarmerie, said many of those in the crowd carried large machetes and other weapons with blades and sticks.

More than a dozen kidnappings, assaults and murders of people with albinism have been reported in the past two years in various parts of Madagascar, according to figures published by UNICEF in March.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Passengers evacuated from burning ferry

Swedish and Finnish rescue services began evacuating families and elderly passengers from a fire-stricken Swedish ferry in the Baltic sea late Monday, but they said that the situation was calm and that no one had been injured.

About 70 of around 300 people onboard were scheduled to be evacuated by helicopter as the powerless vessel was drifting toward the island of Gotland and risked running aground later Monday.

The fire began in a container on the car deck aboard the Stena Scandica en route from Latvia to Sweden.

— Reuters

Governing party wins divisive election

Angola’s electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades since independence, the winner of last week’s national election, handing President João Lourenço a second term amid concerns of fraud.

Advertisement

The election commission gave the former Marxist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.2 percent majority after all votes were counted. Its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) got 44 percent, its best result ever.

Fewer than half of Angola’s registered voters turned out for Wednesday’s election, which despite being the closest fought yet, extends the rule of MPLA that has ruled since independence from Portugal in 1975 and defeated UNITA in a long civil war.

— Reuters

Bodies of 7 migrants found off Spain's southeastern coast: Spanish police said Monday that they found the bodies of seven migrants they think might have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat. The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement. Police say they think the seven were of North African origin. They are investigating whether they had been in a boat that was found adrift Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

Advertisement

Lion fatally mauls man in Ghana zoo: A lion at Ghana's Accra Zoo fatally mauled a man after he entered its enclosure over the weekend, the government said in a statement. At around noon local time Sunday, security guards on patrol noticed that the middle-aged victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered the enclosure of a lion, a lioness and two cubs. His motivation has yet to be determined. "The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions," the state Forestry Commission said Sunday, adding that the man died of injuries he sustained in the attack. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Wage strike to bring Dutch trains to a halt Tuesday: Dutch railway workers will strike across the country Tuesday, bringing trains to a halt as a wage dispute between unions and state-owned NS Railways escalates. Only trains to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, as well as Thalys and Eurostar international operators, will be running, NS Railways said in a statement Monday. It will be the first time the national service has been canceled, after three days of regional strikes last week. Unions are protesting the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages. The company had 38,600 employees as of 2020.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article