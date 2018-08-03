COLOMBIA

Guerrillas kidnap 3 police officers, soldier

Colombian authorities say three police officers and a soldier were kidnapped by a rebel group currently holding peace talks with the government.

Police blamed the National Liberation Army, or ELN, on Friday on Twitter for the kidnapping, which occurred in a remote jungle community in impoverished Choco province.

The ELN has an estimated 2,000 members and is involved in peace talks that could end five decades of war. The two sides failed to agree to a cease-fire during the last round of negotiations, which ended Wednesday.

President-elect Ivan Duque will handle talks with the rebel group, which is the largest in Colombia after a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

BRITAIN

Teenager gets 13-year term for museum plot

An 18-year-old British woman was sentenced to a minimum of 13 years in prison Friday for plotting to attack the British Museum in London after failing in her ambition of becoming a jihadist bride in Syria.

Safaa Boular was convicted in June of preparing terrorist acts. Her mother and sister were convicted of assisting her in a related plot — Britain’s first case involving an all-female Islamic State-inspired cell.

Prosecutors said Boular was a schoolgirl when she began plotting a grenade-and-gun attack in messages with an older Islamic State fighter. She hoped to join him in Syria and marry him, but he was killed in 2017.

Boular was arrested in April 2017, along with her sister and mother. The attack plans had been uncovered by British intelligence agents acting as online role-players, and Boular’s family home was bugged.

At London’s Central Criminal Court, Judge Mark Dennis sentenced Boular to life with no chance of parole for 13 years. Defense lawyers said she had been manipulated by her older paramour and had since renounced her militant views.

Boular’s sister, Rizlaine Boular, and mother, Mina Dich, pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and were sentenced earlier for assisting her.

CONGO

Opposition leader

is stuck at border

Congo opposition leader Moise Katumbi was stuck at a border crossing Friday as he attempted to return after more than two years in exile and submit his candidacy for December’s presidential election.

A large crowd of supporters gathered in Kasumbalesa at the border with Zambia to greet him, but the migration office that allows crossing into Congo was closed.

“The regime forbids my landing & barricades the border . . . My crime? Wanting to enter my country & submit my candidacy,” Katumbi said on Twitter. The former governor of the copper-rich Katanga region was trying to reach Congo’s southeastern city of Lubumbashi, according to people in contact with him.

Katumbi fled in May 2016 as prosecutors announced plans to try him on charges of hiring mercenaries, which he denied. Until then he had been seen as a contender for the presidency in the 2016 election, which has been delayed, to the growing frustration of the opposition and international community.

Congo’s presidential race is increasingly crowded as the opposition worries that President Joseph Kabila, who cannot run again, will find a way to hold on to power. He has been president since 2001, when his father, Laurent, was killed.

Israeli troops kill 1 Palestinian, wound at least 220: Israeli troops fatally shot a Palestinian and wounded at least 220 others at protests on the Gaza border Friday, a Gaza hospital official said. The official said that a 25-year-old man was killed and that of the 220 wounded, 90 suffered wounds as a result of live fire. The Israeli military said troops had responded with "riot dispersal means" after Gazans broke through the border fence and attacked with firebombs and an explosive device.

Greek public order minister resigns after deadly fires: Greece's public order minister resigned over the deadly forest fire that killed at least 87 people in a seaside area near Athens last week, after spending days defending the way authorities under his supervision handled the disaster. A government statement said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Nikos Toskas and accepted his resignation. In a tweet after the meeting, Tsipras thanked Toskas for his "courage" in stepping down. Toskas and other government officials had come under intense criticism from Greek opposition parties.

Polish president's office challenges court decision: A decision by Poland's Supreme Court to suspend early retirement of its judges is unlawful, an aide to President Andrzej Duda said. The statement was the latest in a

tug-of-war over the conservative ruling party's steps to take control of the justice system as it installs loyalists in top judicial posts. The Law and Justice party argues that the steps are to mend inefficiencies and free the system from communist-era judges, but critics say they are paralyzing it.

