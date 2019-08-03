HONDURAS

U.S. prosecutors tie president to drug trade

U.S. federal prosecutors have accused the Honduran government of essentially functioning as a narco-state, with the current and former presidents having received campaign contributions from cocaine traffickers in exchange for protection.

A 49-page document filed in New York’s Southern District refers to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández as a co-conspirator who worked with his brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, and former president Porfirio Lobo “to use drug trafficking to help assert power and control in Honduras.” It says that the president and his predecessor “relied on drug proceeds” to fund political campaigns and cites “evidence of high-level political corruption.”

Hernández’s office issued a statement saying the president “categorically denies” the accusations.

Friday’s filing comes just months after other court documents showed that Hernández was among the targets of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Admini­stration investigation.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Hundreds arrested

at Moscow protest

Police in Moscow cracked down hard on an unsanctioned election protest for the second weekend in a row on Saturday, reportedly detaining more than 800 people at a rally against the exclusion from city council contests of some independent and opposition candidates.

Election officials rejected signatures several candidates needed to qualify for next month’s local ballot. The decision tapped dissatisfaction with a political environment dominated by the Kremlin-aligned United Russia party in which dissenting voices are marginalized or repressed.

The OVD-Info organization, which tracks arrests in Russia, said 828 people were detained. The Russian Interior Ministry said the number was about 600 in a crowd of about 1,500 protesters, although police are widely believed to understate crowd estimates for such events.

The detentions came a week after authorities arrested nearly 1,400 people at a similar protest.

— Associated Press

Thousands flee India's Kashmir region: Thousands of Indian students and visitors were reported to be fleeing Indian-controlled Kashmir after the government ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine "to curtail their stay" in the disputed territory, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, tensions flared along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan as Pakistan accused India of using "cluster munitions" to target the civilian population, killing two people.

Yemeni forces pursue al-Qaeda militants: Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said security forces were chasing the militants in the southern province of Abyan, leaving at least seven extremists and one soldier dead. The fighting came a day after al-Qaeda militants attacked and overran a military camp in the same province, killing at least 20 soldiers.

Sudan military leaders, protesters finalize agreement: The African Union envoy to Sudan said the pro-democracy movement and the ruling military council have finalized a power-sharing agreement. Mohammed el-Hassan Lebatt told reporters that the two sides "fully agreed" on a constitutional declaration outlining the division of power for a three-year transition to elections. He said both sides would meet later to prepare for a signing ceremony. The pro-democracy coalition issued a statement saying it would sign the document Sunday.

At least 7 dead as 3 ferries capsize in the Philippines: At least 31 others were rescued when three ferryboats separately capsized in bad weather Saturday between two central Philippine island provinces, the coast guard said. Police said at least seven people were missing and presumed dead after the inter-island ferries either turned over or sank in rough seas, wind and rain between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. A search by the coast guard, police and villagers was underway.

Italian police arrest 6 in deadly theft: Italian police arrested the men on manslaughter charges for allegedly using pepper spray to carry out thefts last December at a concert for teens, triggering a stampede that killed six people at a venue near the Adriatic coastal city of Ancona. Prosecutor Monica Garulli told reporters that the six suspects, ages 19 to 22, were part of a gang based in the northern city of Modena that hit nightclubs and other venues in northern and central Italy. She said that the Dec. 8 incident was the last time they appeared to have used pepper spray but that they had continued to operate.

— From news services