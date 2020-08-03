The current whereabouts of Juan Carlos, credited with helping Spain peacefully restore democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, were not known.

Since Spain’s Supreme Court opened a probe this year into the 82-year-old’s role in a contract for high-speed rail in Saudi Arabia, Spanish media outlets have published damaging testimony from a separate Swiss probe into millions of euros allegedly given to Juan Carlos by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah.

Marred by scandals in the later years of his reign, Juan Carlos in 2014 abdicated in favor of son Felipe, losing the immunity from prosecution that Spain’s constitution gives a head of state.

After media reports claimed that Felipe was a beneficiary of an offshore account holding an alleged $76 million given by Saudi Arabia to Juan Carlos, Felipe renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive from his father. Felipe also stripped the former king of his annual stipend.

The royal house has denied that Felipe knew of his father’s alleged financial irregularities.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Rebels claim they shot down U.S.-made drone

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they shot down a U.S.-made drone over the country’s northern border with Saudi Arabia. The U.S. military said later Monday that no American aircraft had been lost.

A Houthi military spokesman said in a statement that the rebels’ air defenses downed the drone on Sunday over the district of Harad in Yemen’s northern Hajjah province. He said it was an AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma.

Footage aired by the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite TV channel showed rebel fighters gathered around the hand-launched drone, which appeared to have bullet holes in it. The drone had a camera, also apparently struck by a bullet.

Masking tape on its tail bore what appeared to be the palm-tree and crossed-swords logo of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi military, which has been fighting the Iranian-allied Houthis since 2015, is not known to operate this drone.

The unarmed RQ-20 Puma was first used by U.S. Special Operations forces, but other arms of the American military now use it for surveillance work.

However, the U.S. Central Command later said there were no indications that any U.S. aircraft had been lost.

The U.S. military has lost drones in Yemen before. Last year, the Houthis twice claimed to have shot down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones, which can be armed with missiles.

The conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, with U.S. support, intervened in March 2015 in an attempt to restore the internationally recognized government.

— Associated Press

Journalist, police guard killed in Mexico: Gunmen killed a journalist in southern Mexico, along with a police officer assigned to protect him after a 2016 attack. Pablo Morrugares was the fifth journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. The prosecutors' office in Guerrero state said Morrugares and the officer were at a restaurant when they were killed in a hail of bullets apparently fired from a passing vehicle. Morrugares was the director of a website that frequently reports on the gang violence plaguing the region. The Inter American Press Association called on authorities to investigate. It said Morrugares and his wife had survived an attack in 2016, when attackers opened fire on their car.

Poland's top court confirms Duda's election win: The Supreme Court of Poland has upheld the reelection of President Andrzej Duda after ruling that complaints about the validity of the presidential election were insufficient to void the results. The ruling paves the way for Duda to take the oath of office on Thursday. The court evaluated about 6,000 complaints from voters and from the team of the candidate Duda faced in a runoff, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Duda won 51.03 percent of the vote and Trzaskowski won 48.97 percent in the July 12 election. The court found 92 of the alleged violations justified but said the irregularities did not affect the election's outcome.