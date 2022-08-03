World Digest: Aug. 3, 2022

Gift Article Share

Sadr orders followers to continue protest Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr told followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone and called for the dissolution of the parliament and for early elections, signaling a deepening power struggle with his rivals. Speaking for the first time since thousands of his followers stormed the parliament in Baghdad on Saturday, Sadr said the “revolutionaries” must continue their sit-in. He dismissed the option of engaging in dialogue with his opponents in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mostly Iran-backed parties, saying that had not borne fruit in the past.

Sadr directed his followers to vacate the parliament Tuesday but to remain in its vicinity. A mass prayer has been called for Friday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavily fortified district where the parliament and other government buildings are located.

Sadr’s movement won the largest share of seats in federal elections in October. The cleric, along with his Kurdish and Sunni allies, called for a majority government that would exclude the Coordination Framework. But he was unable to corral enough lawmakers to push ahead with the vote to elect a president, a key step before naming a prime minister. Out of frustration, he ordered his 73 parliament members to resign in June.

U.N. spokesman told to leave amid tensions

The Democratic Republic of Congo has requested that the spokesman for the United Nations mission in the country leave, saying he has made inappropriate statements amid demonstrations against the presence of the U.N. peacekeepers.

Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula wrote to the U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO, that the tensions between the two sides are due to what he called U.N. spokesman Mathias Gillman’s indelicate and inopportune statements.

The government did not point to specific statements made by Gillman, but during a news conference last month, he mentioned that MONUSCO and the Congolese army have limited means to deal with several fronts of attacks, in particular those by the M23 rebel group.

The government held a meeting this week to reassess the presence of the peacekeepers after protests over the force killed at least 36 people and injured more than 170.

Azerbaijan says it crushed Armenia attack near enclave: Azerbaijan said its forces crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Armenia had violated a cease-fire with an act of sabotage that killed one soldier. In addition, Azerbaijan said its forces had beat back an Armenian attempt to capture a hill in an area controlled by Russian peacekeepers. In response, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan had violated the cease-fire by launching an attack in areas controlled by the peacekeepers.

2 dead in Gambia's heaviest rainfall in decades: Gambia recorded its heaviest rainfall in over 30 years last weekend, which caused widespread flooding and at least two deaths, the government said Wednesday, blaming climate change for the extreme weather. Torrential rain started Saturday morning and continued for over 20 hours in parts of the West African country, the Department of Water Resources said. The highest rainfall measured in that period was 10.87 inches at Banjul airport, beating a 1998 record of almost 7 inches, it said.

European court refuses to hear British boy's life-support case: The European Court of Human Rights refused a request from the family of a comatose British boy to prevent his life-support treatment from being ended. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong. Doctors say that Archie is brain-stem dead and that continued treatment is not in his interest. His parents fought unsuccessfully to get British courts to block the turning off of the boy's ventilator.

