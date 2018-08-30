ISRAEL

Netanyahu wife named as suspect in graft case

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israel’s prime minister, is suspected by authorities of accepting bribes in a graft case involving Israel’s telecom giant, the Haaretz newspaper and other Israeli media reported Thursday.

A police investigator told a Tel Aviv court that Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife was a suspect and that police have testimony that the Netanyahus and the owner of the Bezeq telecom company were cognizant of the implications of their actions.

The case deals with suspicions that confidants of Benjamin Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage of the premier on Bezeq’s news website, Walla.

It was not clear how Sara Netanyahu, who does not hold public office, might be charged.

Police have questioned Netanyahu and his wife in the case, also known as Case 4000, but neither had been known to be directly implicated.

Police have recommended indicting the prime minister on corruption charges in two other cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

UNITED KINGDOM

Labour veteran resigns in anti-Semitism row

A veteran British lawmaker quit the Labour Party grouping in Parliament on Thursday, saying the opposition party had become a “force for anti-Semitism.”

Frank Field quit with a letter to the party’s chief whip accusing the leadership of the left-of-center party of overseeing an “erosion of our core values.”

“Britain fought the Second World War to banish these views from our politics, but that superhuman effort and success is now under huge and sustained internal attack,” he wrote.

Field also complained of “bullying and intimidation” in his local branch of the party.

Allegations of anti-Jewish prejudice within Labour have grown since veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader in 2015. Some in the party allege that Corbyn, a longtime critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, has allowed anti-Semitic abuse to go unchecked.

Field said he plans to remain in Parliament as an independent.

Salmond quits Scottish party amid inquiry

Scotland’s governing Scottish National Party was reeling Thursday after the resignation of former leader Alex Salmond, who built the separatist party into a major political force and took the country to the brink of independence from the United Kingdom.

Salmond quit the party he led for two decades late Wednesday amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. He denies the claims, which involve two staffers.

Salmond said he was quitting to prevent divisions in the party from worsening but is also suing Scotland’s SNP government over the way it has handled the complaints process against him.

The claims relate to alleged misconduct in 2013, when Salmond led the Scottish government.

TV cameraman killed in Cancun: A cameraman from a TV station in the Mexican beach destination of Cancun was fatally shot, officials said. The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said Javier Rodríguez Valladares of the Canal 10 station and another man were killed Wednesday. Authorities were investigating but said Rodríguez's killing did not appear to be work-related. The Quintana Roo Human Rights Commission said he was the third journalist killed in the state this year and at least the ninth killed in Mexico this year.

Khamenei pardons or trims sentences of 615 prisoners: Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pardoned or reduced the sentences of 615 prisoners, according to Mizan, the news site of the Iranian judiciary. The move comes as Iran is commemorating two religious holidays. Mizan did not say whether any of those pardoned were in jail for political offenses.

Cambodian opposition leader's detention extended: A court in Cambodia extended by six months the pretrial detention of Kem Sokha, the leader of the now-dissolved main opposition party, who already has been held for a year on a treason charge. One of Kem Sokha's attorneys said the court ruled in a closed-door hearing that his continued detention was necessary for national security and further investigation.

