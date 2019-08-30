SYRIA

Government forces set cease-fire in Idlib

Syrian government forces will soon begin a unilateral cease-fire in northwestern Idlib province, Russia’s military said Friday, as hundreds of protesters were met with tear gas while marching toward a border crossing with Turkey and demanding that Ankara open the border for refugees or work on stopping the Syrian army’s advance.

The protest and cease-fire announcement came after weeks of a crushing offensive by Syrian troops on the last remaining rebel stronghold, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.

A similar cease-fire early this month lasted a few days, after which the government offensive resumed and forces captured all rebel-held towns and villages in neighboring Hama province.

The Russian military reconciliation center said the cease-fire would go into effect Saturday at 6 a.m.

In the protest, opposition activists said Turkish guards fired tear gas at the crowd.

— Associated Press

IRAN

IAEA: Breaches of nuclear deal continue

Iran has gone further in breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium and refining it to a greater purity than allowed, the U.N. atomic agency report said Friday.

The quarterly report from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is policing the 2015 deal, confirms that Iran is progressively backing out of the deal in response to Washington’s withdrawal from it and the renewal of oil sales sanctions.

President Trump has offered to hold talks with Iran on a broader deal, but Tehran says it first needs sanctions relief.

— Reuters

LEBANON

Hezbollah: Drones flew from Israeli boats

The TV station of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said two drones used in an alleged attack south of Beirut were flown from Israeli gunboats off the Lebanese coast.

Al-Manar TV’s report Friday came five days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold, while another crashed nearby.

Israeli media reported this week that Israeli drones targeted a Beirut facility housing a large industrial machine that is critical to making missiles.

— Associated Press

Wild weather has millions in southern Africa facing hunger: As many as 9.2 million people in southern Africa face severe food insecurity as a result of extreme weather, and the number is forecast to rise to 12 million by March, according to the United Nations. The food shortage means countries from Angola to Zimbabwe will need to import 3.5 million tons of cereal in the current marketing season, according to a July report by the Southern African Development Community. The costly imports threaten to drive up inflation that's already rampant in many of the countries.

Brazil talking with U.S., other nations about Amazon fires: Brazil is in contact with Chile, Israel, Ecuador and the United States regarding their offers to assist in fighting the fires currently tearing through the Amazon rainforest, the country's joint military chief Raul Botelho said. He added that Brazil would ask for help when it is needed.

— From news services