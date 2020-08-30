The announcement came a day before French President Emmanuel Macron was due to arrive for a two-day visit, during which he was expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift their country out of its multiple crises, political stalemates, and entrenched corruption and mismanagement.

It is Macron’s second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month. He came days after the Aug. 4 blast in Beirut that killed 190 people, wounded 6,000 and pulverized parts of the capital. The government resigned less than a week after the blast.

Adib is the only name to emerge as a favorite for the post of prime minister, who — according to Lebanon’s sectarian-based power sharing system — has to be a Sunni Muslim.

— Associated Press

BELARUS

Protest in Minsk marks Lukashenko's birthday

Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied Sunday in Belarus’s capital, Minsk, to begin the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country’s authoritarian president resign.

The protests began after an Aug. 9 election that protesters say was rigged but that officials say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

On Sunday, protesters tried to gather at Independence Square, but barriers and riot police blocked it off. The protesters then streamed down one of Minsk’s main avenues. Police said 125 people were arrested, but the Viasna human rights group said more than 200 were detained.

The marchers, chanting “Freedom!” and “Resign!” eventually reached the outskirts of the presidential palace, which was blocked off by riot police.

Lukashenko, in office since 1994, has been defiant but beleaguered, unable to put down the largest wave of protests yet in this Eastern European nation.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Officials scramble to fix migrant overcrowding

Italian officials hastily chartered more ferries Sunday and put other measures in place to fight severe overcrowding at migrant centers on the tiny island of Lampedusa, where the arrival of 450 migrants on a fishing boat triggered protests by islanders.

Meanwhile, a fire triggered an explosion Sunday on a smuggling boat off southern Italy, tossing 21 migrants into the sea and killing at least three of them, the local prefect’s office said.

The twin developments were just the latest challenges in Italy’s unending struggle to handle the thousands of migrants and refugees who cross the Mediterranean Sea each year in search of a better life.

On Lampedusa, a migrant center meant to house fewer than 200 became crammed with 1,200 people after the recent arrivals.

Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello expressed astonishment that a fishing boat carrying 450 migrants managed to get within a few miles of the island without being noticed by military vessels or aircraft, including the European Frontex border mission. The islanders protested Saturday, with some crying “Enough!”

Martello said he would call a strike this week, accusing the government of not having a strategy to deal with migrants.

Italy’s Interior Ministry later said that a 300-foot coast guard vessel was being dispatched to take 200 migrants off Lampedusa and that other military vessels on Sunday night would transfer to Sicily 128 migrants who had tested negative for covid-19. In addition, three chartered ferries plan to arrive by midweek to take onboard hundreds of other migrants from Lampedusa so they could continue their quarantines.

— Associated Press

Gunmen kill 9 motorcycle riders in Philippines: Gunmen blocked a group of motorcycle riders, then opened fire with assault rifles in a downtown area in the southern Philippines, killing nine people, police said, in the latest violence to roil the volatile region. Police said the attack on the riders, who were mostly farmers, in Cotabato province may have been sparked by a local feud and was probably not an act of terrorism. Cotabato lies in a poverty-wracked region where a decades-long Muslim insurgency has eased largely because of a 2014 peace deal between the Philippines's largest Muslim rebel group and the government.