YouTuber Shadi Srour, journalist Shaimaa Sami and activist Ziyad Aboel-Fadel walked free late Sunday from police headquarters in Cairo, said the two lawyers, Khalid Ali and Ismael el-Rashedi.
Srour, also an actor, was arrested at Cairo International Airport in December 2019 upon his arrival from the United States.
He became popular on YouTube for his satirical videos, which drew millions of viewers. In 2019, he posted a video titled “Enough al-Sissi” in which he endorsed calls by the self-exiled Egyptian businessman Mohamed Ali for people to rise up and rebel against the president.
Aboel-Fadl was arrested in March 2019 in Cairo, while Sami was arrested in May 2020 in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.
Despite their lengthy detention, they had yet to stand trial.
Egypt has in recent years waged a large-scale crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
Journalists also have been targeted, with dozens imprisoned and some expelled.
— Associated Press
CHINA
Children's gaming time cut to 3 hours a week
China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions that dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies.
Gaming platforms in China can henceforth offer online gaming to minors only from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a notice by the General Administration of Press and Publication. The new rules are a major step up from a previous restriction, set in 2019, of 1.5 hours a day on most days.
Beijing also signaled that its efforts to rein in large tech companies will continue. A top-level committee led by President Xi Jinping said that efforts made to prevent the “disorderly expansion of some platform companies” had been a success while also vowing “more transparency and predictability” in setting policies, according to Xinhua.
Xi also said that anti-monopoly policies were a requirement for improving China’s economy, Xinhua reported.
Tencent and other companies have said that minors account for only a small fraction of their gaming businesses, especially after recent restrictions.
The new rules underscore the extent to which Beijing is intent on curbing gaming addiction among youths and pushing its future workforce toward what it deems more productive pursuits.
— Bloomberg News
29 migrants reported dead en route to Canary Islands: At least 29 Africans, including seven girls, died last week while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a smuggling boat, according to information released by the United Nations, a Spanish charity and victims' relatives. Spanish maritime services rescued 27 migrants and found four bodies in the boat, spotted 300 miles south of El Hierro, an island in the Canary archipelago off northwest Africa. But at least 24 more people were on the boat when it left Aug. 15 from Dakhla, a city in the disputed Western Sahara, said Helena Maleno, founder of the group Walking Borders.
Israeli officer dies of gunshot wound from Gaza protest: An Israeli border police officer who was shot in the head at point-blank range during a recent protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel has died of his injuries, the Israel police announced. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, was hospitalized for more than a week. Palestinians have held mass demonstrations along the border in recent weeks that organizers say aim to pressure Israel to ease a crippling blockade on Gaza. Two Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed by Israeli gunfire during the protests.
— From news services