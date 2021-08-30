29 migrants reported dead en route to Canary Islands: At least 29 Africans, including seven girls, died last week while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a smuggling boat, according to information released by the United Nations, a Spanish charity and victims' relatives. Spanish maritime services rescued 27 migrants and found four bodies in the boat, spotted 300 miles south of El Hierro, an island in the Canary archipelago off northwest Africa. But at least 24 more people were on the boat when it left Aug. 15 from Dakhla, a city in the disputed Western Sahara, said Helena Maleno, founder of the group Walking Borders.