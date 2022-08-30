World Digest: Aug. 30, 2022

Gift Article Share

Gaza aid chief found guilty of aiding Hamas Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An Israeli court sentenced a former Gaza aid chief from a major international aid organization to 12 years in prison after convicting him of siphoning millions of agency dollars to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the enclave. Independent audits and investigations carried out in recent years found no evidence of wrongdoing, said World Vision International, which employed Mohammed al-Halabi as the head of its Gaza operation from 2014 until his arrest in 2016.

The Beersheba district court in southern Israel ruled in June that Halabi was guilty of funneling $50 million and tons of steel to Hamas, which the United States and European Union classify as a terrorist organization.

Kevin Jenkins, president of World Vision International, said in a statement on the organization’s website that it was difficult to “reconcile” the allegations because the organization’s cumulative operating budget in Gaza for the past 10 years was only about $22.5 million.

— Shira Rubin and Hazem Balousha

Netanyahu warned by inquiry commission

A state commission of inquiry into one of Israel’s worst civil disasters issued a warning to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a senior police official that they may share responsibility for an accident that killed 45 people.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 100 people were injured last year when a stampede occurred at a religious festival attended by an estimated 100,000 worshipers, on the slopes of Mount Meron in northern Israel.

The letter to Netanyahu, who leads Israel’s right-wing opposition Likud party, said he “did not act as expected of a prime minister” to correct long-standing safety concerns at the site even though “he knew or should have known” of the concerns.

Those named by the commission have the chance to respond, and a warning letter does not necessarily mean that any action will be taken against them.

The warning came just two months before an election in November that could see Netanyahu, already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, return to office for a sixth term.

— Reuters

Palestinian on hunger strike remains in prison in Israel: Israel's Supreme Court has rejected a petition for the release of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for nearly six months and whose lawyer says is in danger of "sudden death." Khalil Awawdeh is protesting being held by Israel in what's known as administrative detention, a practice in which detainees suspected of militant activities are imprisoned for months or years without charge or trial.

Taiwan fires at Chinese aerial drone: Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone that buzzed an offshore islet, shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations. The drone headed back to China after the shots were fired, a military spokesman said. It was the first time warning shots have been fired in such an incident amid a period of heightened tension between China and Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory.

LGBTQ activists celebrate ruling in eastern Caribbean: The top court for nine eastern Caribbean nations and territories has struck down a colonial-era law against homosexual conduct in St. Kitts and Nevis, ruling that sexual orientation is covered by the right to privacy. LGBTQ activists celebrated the ruling issued by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, noting that gay people on the twin-island nation have tended to avoid medical care for fear of losing their job, being assaulted or being prosecuted.

Opposition party to challenge results in Angola: The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the nation's main opposition party, has submitted a legal complaint challenging the electoral commission's finding that the governing party won last week's election, a letter seen by Reuters shows. The commission reported on Monday that 51.17 percent of voters had supported the formerly Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), prolonging its nearly five decades of uninterrupted rule.

— From news services

