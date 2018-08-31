IRAN

Shiite proxies in Iraq given ballistic missiles

Iran has given ballistic missiles to Shiite proxies in Iraq and is developing the capacity to build more there to deter attacks on its interests in the Middle East and give it the means to hit regional foes, Iranian, Iraqi and Western sources told Reuters. Iraq’s government and military both declined to comment.

According to three Iranian officials, two Iraqi intelligence sources and two Western intelligence sources, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to allies in Iraq over the past few months. Five of the officials said it was helping those groups to start making their own. “The logic was to have a backup plan if Iran was attacked,” one senior Iranian official said. “The number of missiles is not high, just a couple of dozen, but it can be increased if necessary.”

Iran’s Zelzal, Fateh-110 and Zolfaqar missiles have ranges of about 125 to 435 miles, putting Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, or the Israeli city of Tel Aviv within striking distance if the weapons were deployed in southern or western Iraq.

Iran has previously said its ballistic missile activities are purely defensive. Iranian officials declined to comment.

— Reuters

EUROPEAN UNION

Both sides in Brexit talks express optimism

British and European Union negotiators on Friday talked up prospects of reaching a Brexit deal this fall, citing progress in detailing very close security cooperation, including the exchange of data, to take effect after Britain leaves the bloc.

The European Union’s Michel Barnier said it was “possible” there would be an agreement in time for a summit of all the bloc’s leaders in Brussels on Oct. 18-19, though a delay into November was also possible. Britain’s Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, said he was “stubbornly optimistic.”

After weeks of warning of growing risk of a damaging no-deal Brexit, the E.U.’s strategy is now to stress that close cooperation with Britain may be possible after the break in order to make London more willing to accept divorce terms. That goes specifically for the sensitive issue of the E.U.-U.K. land border between Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland.

— Reuters

German stabbing suspect could have been deported in 2016: One of two immigrants arrested in the fatal stabbing of a German man could have been deported in mid-2016, a German court says, news that risks fueling far-right outrage about a case that has already sparked violent xenophobic protests. The court in Chemnitz, the city where the stabbing took place, said Yousif Ibrahim Abdullah could have been deported two years ago to Bulgaria, where he first applied for asylum, but authorities missed a six-month deadline to do so. Far-right extremists have seized on the case as proof that Germany's migrant policies have let in criminals and terrorists.

Ebola risks still "substantial" in Congo: The World Health Organization says "substantial risks" remain in the Ebola outbreak in northeast Congo, noting that while control measures appear to be working, officials are still unable to track exactly where the deadly virus is spreading. Four of 13 new cases from the city of Beni were not previously identified as contacts, meaning officials don't know how they were exposed to Ebola. The WHO also reports "sporadic instances" of high-risk behaviors such as unsafe burials that could worsen the outbreak. To date, there have been 86 confirmed cases, including 47 deaths.

S. Korea to send envoys to North: South Korea says it will dispatch special envoys to the North Korean capital on Wednesday to discuss the timing of a summit between the two countries' leaders expected to take place later in the month.

— From news services