IRAN

Satellite shown to counter Trump tweet

Iran on Saturday displayed for reporters what it said was an intact satellite ready for orbit, a rebuttal to President Trump’s comments suggesting that a “catastrophic accident” had delayed its launch.

Officials presented the satellite, Nahid-1, at a space research center in Tehran, where it is awaiting the preparation of a rocket launcher, Iranian media reported. Iran has successfully sent several satellites into orbit.

“The latest tests . . . have been carried out, and the satellite will be delivered as soon as the launcher is ready,” Iran’s information and communications technology minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, told Iran’s state broadcaster.

On Friday, Trump posted on Twitter a detailed aerial image of an Iranian launchpad that showed extensive damage, the apparent result of a failed rocket launch, while saying the United States “was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations.”

— Erin Cunningham

TURKEY

Erdogan threatens unilateral Syria action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Saturday to launch a unilateral offensive into northeastern Syria if plans to establish a “safe zone” along Turkey’s border fail to meet his expectations, including a demand that Turkish soldiers control the corridor.

Speaking to graduates of a military academy in Istanbul, Erdogan said the United States has up to three weeks to satisfy Turkish demands. In early August, Turkish and U.S. officials agreed to set up the zone east of the Euphrates River. Ankara wants U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Turkey, to pull back from the border.

“If our soldiers do not start to control the area actively, we will have no choice but to activate our own operational plans,” Erdogan said.

— Reuters

Venezuela claims proof that Colombia harbors attackers: Venezuela says it has proof of paramilitary training camps operating in neighboring Colombia where groups are purportedly plotting attacks to undermine President Nicolás Maduro. Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez, appearing on state television, showed satellite images and coordinates of what he described as three paramilitary training camps along the border in Colombia. The accusation comes amid mounting tensions between the nations: Colombia has accused Venezuela's socialist government of harboring leftist rebel guerrillas.

Thousands again march in Moscow, but no mass arrests: Thousands of people marched across central Moscow on Saturday to protest the exclusion of some city council candidates from the Russian capital's local election, but there were no mass arrests or beatings by riot police as there have been at earlier demonstrations. Opposition-led protests erupted in Moscow this summer after election officials barred more than a dozen opposition and independent candidates from running in the Sept. 8 election.

Iranian oil tanker no longer headed for Turkey: An Iranian oil tanker at the center of a dispute between Washington and Tehran is no longer heading toward Turkey and has no specified destination, Refinitiv ship tracking data shows. The tanker, Adrian Darya 1, was detained by Britain off Gibraltar in July due to British suspicions that it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. Refinitiv tracking data registered the ship's destination as "for order," after previously listing it as Iskenderun. "For order" usually means a vessel is available for charter. Turkey said on Friday that the tanker was headed to Lebanon's waters, but the United States later said the ship was sailing to Syria.

— From news services