In a statement, China’s Defense Ministry accused Indian troops of crossing established lines of control and creating provocations along the southern shore of Pangong Lake and nearby areas. “The Chinese military is now taking necessary actions in response,” it said.

AD

Indian military experts said the latest incident occurred in Chushul sector, where the two sides were generally respecting each other’s positions.

AD

India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory and separated it from the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in August 2019, ending its semiautonomous status and straining the already prickly relationship between New Delhi and Beijing.

The disputed and undemarcated 2,175-mile border between India and China, referred to as the Line of Actual Control, stretches from the Ladakh region in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim. The two countries fought a border war in 1962 that also spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce.

AD

— Associated Press

ETHIOPIA

Clarification sought on reported cut in U.S. aid

An Ethiopian diplomat said his country has asked the United States for clarification on a report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approved cutting up to $130 million in aid to Ethiopia because of the country’s dispute with Egypt and Sudan over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile.

AD

Fitsum Arega, Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United States, wrote Monday on Twitter that he had heard the aid cut was related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. He added that his country is determined to complete the dam, saying that “we will pull Ethiopia out of darkness.”

The planned cut was reported by Foreign Policy late Thursday, setting off an uproar among some in Ethiopia, a regional security ally of the United States. A State Department spokesperson said Friday that the department had no announcements on U.S. assistance “at this time.”

AD

Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam has caused severe tensions with Egypt, which has called it an existential threat and worries that it will reduce the country’s share of Nile waters. Ethiopia says the dam will be an engine of development that will pull millions of people out of poverty. Sudan, in the middle, worries about the effects on its own dams, though it stands to benefit from access to cheap electricity.

AD

Years of talks among the countries have not yielded an agreement.

The United States this year tried to mediate the discussions, but Ethiopia walked away amid accusations that Washington was siding with Egypt.

— Associated Press

Baltic states place sanctions on Lukashenko, other Belarus officials: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials, signaling impatience with the West's cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of the European Union. Lukashenko is accused by opponents and the West of rigging an election to prolong his 26-year rule. The sanctions target officials whom the three Baltic nations accuse of vote-rigging and playing a role in violence against protesters since the Aug. 9 election. Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow, denies any electoral fraud.

AD

AD

Saudi-led coalition says it foiled Yemeni rebel attacks: The Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen's government said it foiled two attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, including an explosives-laden boat dispatched into the Red Sea near international shipping lanes. A spokesman said the coalition also intercepted and destroyed a drone carrying explosives over the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia. There was no claim of responsibility from the Houthis. They have in the past targeted military ships belonging to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, another member of the coalition, which has been at war with the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.