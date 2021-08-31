Saudi forces said that they downed the drone and that their interception sent fragments flying, which punctured holes in a passenger plane, shattered glass and wounded citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal and India. One Bangladeshi man was in critical condition, the coalition said.
Just days earlier, missiles and drones slammed into a key military base in Yemen’s south, killing at least 30 Saudi-backed Yemeni troops and marking one of the deadliest attacks in the years-long civil war. No one asserted responsibility for the strike, which bore the hallmarks of the Houthis.
Since 2015, the Houthis have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia.
IRAN
Prison videos lead to cases against 6 guards
Prosecutors opened criminal cases against six guards at Iran’s notorious Evin prison, the judiciary reported Tuesday, after footage showing widespread abuse of detainees at the facility leaked out last week.
The judiciary’s three-day investigation into mistreatment and grim conditions at the Tehran facility had landed “some” prison guards in detention, said judiciary spokesman Zabihollah Khodaeian. Authorities also summoned two guards and punished others, Khodaeian said, without elaborating.
Last week, the Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report about the abuse at the facility, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West. An online account, purportedly by a self-described hacker group, shared security-camera footage of the abuse.
Iran’s judiciary ordered an investigation after the head of the prison system acknowledged the videos were real, expressed contrition and said he took responsibility for the “unacceptable behaviors.”
Bangladesh sentences 6 to death in gay activists' killings: A Bangladesh anti-terrorism tribunal sentenced six Islamist militants to death but acquitted two others in the slayings of two men, including a prominent gay rights activist, five years ago, lawyers said. In April 2016, assailants hacked to death Xulhaz Mannan, an editor of Bangladesh's first gay rights magazine who had worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development, and his friend Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy. The killings were part of a wave of attacks targeting atheists, moderates and foreigners. Mannan had previously worked as a U.S. Embassy protocol officer.
Pakistan says 11 ISIS militants killed in raid: Counterterrorism units raided a hideout of the Islamic State group in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, police said. The units, acting on intelligence, carried out the raid in a district where Islamic State militants had recently killed two police officers. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and rifles were confiscated in the raid.
