World Digest: Aug. 31, 2022

Israel reportedly targets Aleppo airport Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israel launched a missile attack on Wednesday targeting the airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian state media said, citing a military source. The Syrian government did not report any casualties. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, said in a statement that Israel fired four missiles targeting a runway at the Aleppo International Airport and warehouses surrounding it. The group claimed that the warehouses likely contained a shipment of Iranian rockets.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported air defense systems in Damascus firing at what it said were Israeli missiles targeting positions south of the Syrian capital. The opposition war monitor says the Israeli airstrikes targeted military positions. No casualties were reported.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over recent past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. The Israeli military declined to comment on the airstrike targeting Aleppo’s airport.

— Associated Press

At least 50 killed in massacre, report says

At least 50 civilians were killed and more than 500 arrested during a military operation conducted by Mali’s army and “foreign troops” on April 19, the United Nations said in a report on Wednesday. Mali’s military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged massacre took place on market day in Hombori municipality, in the central region of Douentza, after a Mali military convoy hit an improvised explosive device. The victims included a woman and a child, the U.N.’s peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said in a quarterly report on human rights violations between April and June.

The U.N. has repeatedly accused Malian soldiers of summarily executing civilians and suspected militants over the course of their decade-long fight against groups linked to ­al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

— Reuters

American Catholic nun, 83, released in Burkina Faso: Suellen Tennyson, an American Catholic nun who was kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso in April, has been freed, said the bishop of a local diocese of Kaya on Wednesday. The 83-year-old nun, from the order of the Marianites of Holy Cross, was taken hostage on April 5 in the parish of Yalgo where she had been serving since 2014. The identity of the nun's kidnappers was not known, though Islamist militant groups have conducted frequent attacks in the area.

Palestinian prisoner ends months-long hunger strike: Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh ended a hunger strike lasting over 160 days, after Israel agreed to his release in October, his lawyer said. Awawdeh, 40, launched the hunger strike shortly after his arrest in December 2021 in protest of being held by Israel without charge or trial, a practice known as administrative detention.

Russia considers beefing up "LGBT propaganda" fines: Russia is considering doubling fines to 2 million rubles ($33,000) for entities exposing children to what it calls "LGBT propaganda" and making any event or act seen as promoting homosexuality an administrative offense, text of new legislation shows. Individuals also could face extensive fines, and foreigners deportation. Russia's existing law, passed in 2013, bans any person or entity from promoting homosexual relationships to children, though lawmakers argued in July that the law should be extended to include adults as well.

Germany reaches agreement

on Munich Olympics victims: Germany has reportedly reached agreement on further compensation for families of Israeli athletes murdered at the 1972 Munich Olympics, says a joint statement by the German and Israeli presidents. German news agency DPA said compensation of 28 million euros ($28.02 million) had been discussed, of which the federal government would cover 22.5 million euros. The German government would not confirm the amounts. Earlier this month, the families said they were unhappy with the latest German compensation offers and that they planned to boycott a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the attack.

— From news services

