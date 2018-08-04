ISRAEL

Thousands join Druze in protest of new law

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest Israel’s new law declaring it the nation-state of the Jewish people, which has provoked outrage among the country’s most integrated minority, the Druze.

Packed into Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, protesters, who also included many Israeli Jews, waved Israeli and Druze flags and held up signs demanding that the law be rescinded.

“No one can preach to us about loyalty, and the military cemeteries testify to this. Despite our utter loyalty, the state does not see us as equal,” the Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, told demonstrators.

The Druze are ethnic Arab members of a religious minority that is an offshoot of Islam incorporating elements of other faiths. In Israel they number around 120,000 — less than 2 percent of citizens. But unlike other Arab Israelis, who are mainly exempt from military service, Druze are drafted into the conscript army and widely active in mainstream governance and media, some rising high in the political and military ranks.

— Reuters

Turkish president announces retaliatory freeze of assets: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will freeze the assets of two U.S. officials in retaliation for sanctions against Turkey's justice and interior ministers over the detention and trial of American pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who is accused of espionage. Erdogan said Turkey had been "patient" since the U.S. Treasury sanctions imposed Wednesday, but ordered authorities to "freeze the assets of America's justice and interior ministers in Turkey, if there are any." It is unclear who that would affect, due to differing Cabinet roles in the United States than in Turkey.

Congo says latest outbreak of Ebola has 13 confirmed cases: The number of confirmed cases in Congo's latest outbreak of the Ebola virus has risen to 13, including three deaths, the Health Ministry says. The World Health Organization has warned that this new outbreak of the deadly virus in North Kivu province poses a particular challenge as the region is a "war zone" with several active armed groups and thousands of displaced people. The nearby city of Beni and heavily traveled borders with Uganda and Rwanda also complicate efforts to contain the disease.

ISIS claims deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim mosque on Friday in eastern Afghanistan that killed 39 people and wounded at least 80 others. Islamic State militants view Shiites as heretics. The Paktia police chief said that two burqa-clad militants carried out the attack on the mosque, where more than 100 people had gathered to pray.

Leftists in Brazil name jailed former president as candidate: The Workers' Party in Brazil named jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as its nominee for the country's top job. Since March, Lula, who served two terms as Brazil's president between 2003 and 2010, has been jailed on a corruption conviction, but he denies any wrongdoing and claims he is being politically persecuted. Members of Brazil's top electoral court have suggested he will be barred from running in October's elections. But Lula leads polls for the office by a large margin.

Ai Weiwei's studio in Beijing is demolished: Wrecking crews demolished Ai Weiwei's studio in Beijing without warning, the artist and activist says on social media. Ai, who is one of China's best-known artists and government critics, posted videos showing the crews knocking down the interior and exterior, first breaking windows and then walls as the building turned into a pile of dust and rubble. The studio was part of the Caochangdi art district in Beijing's northeast outskirts. Ai helped establish the area nearly two decades ago. In late July, several galleries in the area were told they were being evicted to make way for redevelopment, according to the New York- and London-based Art Newspaper.

— From news services