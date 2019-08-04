SUDAN

Protesters, military sign power-sharing deal

Sudan’s pro-democracy movement signed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council on Sunday, aimed at paving the way for a transition to civilian rule following the overthrow of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April.

Representatives initialed a constitutional document that would establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. The agreement would establish a cabinet appointed by the activists, as well as a legislative body.

The military overthrew Bashir after months of mass protests against his autocratic rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to a civilian authority. They have been locked in tense negotiations with the military for weeks while holding protests.

The two sides reached a preliminary agreement last month after international pressure, amid growing concerns that the political crisis could ignite civil war.

That document provided for the establishment of a civilian-military sovereign council. A military leader would head the ­­11-member council for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

The constitutional document signed Sunday is aimed at clarifying the division of powers and settling other outstanding disputes.

The final signing of the power-sharing deal is set to take place Aug. 17.

— Associated Press

KASHMIR

Lockdown imposed

as tensions intensify

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir imposed an indefinite security lockdown as tensions soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region after India’s massive troop buildup and its ordering of thousands of visitors out of the region.

Security forces laid steel barricades and razor wire on roads and intersections to cut off neighborhoods in Srinagar, the main city in the region, and other towns in the Kashmir Valley.

Authorities also suspended Internet services and most cellphone networks. Some pro-India Kashmiri leaders were put under house arrest in Srinagar.

Earlier, Indian firing along the Line of Control separating Kashmir between India and Pakistan wounded a woman, Pakistani police said.

Both Pakistan and India claim Kashmir in its entirety.

Kashmiri politicians and ordinary residents fear the Indian government’s measures are a prelude to doing away with Kashmir’s special status and intensifying a crackdown against dissenters.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Philippine ferry accidents climbs to 31: Rescuers recovered more bodies in rough seas where three ferries capsized after being buffeted by fierce winds and waves off two central Philippine provinces, bringing the death toll to 31 with three missing, the coast guard said. A coast guard spokesman said the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Sixty-two other passengers and crew members were rescued. A third ferry, which was not carrying any passengers, capsized in the Iloilo Strait, the spokesman said, but its crew survived.

U.N. agency, Yemeni rebels reach deal to restore aid: The U.N. food agency said it reached an agreement with Yemen's rebels to resume food deliveries to rebel-controlled parts of the country after suspending the aid for over a month. The partial suspension of aid to the capital, Sanaa, began in June amid accusations that the Houthi rebels were diverting the food from the hungriest people in the war-torn country, which has been pushed to the brink of starvation. The Houthis, who have controlled the capital since 2014, denied the charges.

Indonesian capital hit by eight-hour outage: Indonesia's capital and other parts of the Java island were hit by a power outage that affected tens of millions of people. The eight-hour blackout caused disruptions in cellphone service and cash machines. The subway system in Jakarta, the capital, had to shut down. A spokesman for the state-owned electricity company PLN said the blackout was caused by problems with a gas turbine at a power plant and by a disruption at another facility.

Assad's wife says she is free of cancer: The wife of Syria's president said in an interview with state TV that she is "completely" free of breast cancer a year after her diagnosis. The half-hour interview was Asma Assad's first since being diagnosed.

— From news services