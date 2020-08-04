The court ruling would mark the first in Colombia ordering the detention of a former president.

Duque has repeatedly backed Uribe and said he should be allowed to defend himself while free.

The case stems from a long-running feud between the right-wing Uribe and leftist Sen. Iván Cepeda.

In 2012, Uribe accused Cepeda of orchestrating a plot to tie him to right-wing paramilitary groups. But in 2018, the court said Cepeda had collected information from former fighters as part of his work and had not paid or pressured former paramilitary members.

Instead, Uribe was at fault, the court said, adding that his allies had undertaken new witness tampering efforts even after its original ruling. He could face a prison term of up to 12 years.

Uribe is best known for his aggressive offensive against Marxist guerrillas during his 2002-2010 tenure. He has long been accused of paramilitary ties.

— Reuters

ARGENTINA

Debt restructuring deal reached with creditors

Argentina said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with its main creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt, offering some relief for a country hobbled by recession long before the pandemic.

The deal followed seven months of talks and shifting deadlines, and coincided with another extended period of economic misery in Argentina, where joblessness and inflation are stubbornly high and the peso has been declining for years.

The pandemic made things worse, as Argentina imposed a lockdown that helped to curb the spread of the coronavirus but paralyzed vast sectors of the economy.

Creditors have until Aug. 24 to formally accept the deal, the Economy Ministry said, extending the deadline from its previous expiration date on Tuesday.

Argentina has also been involved in talks with the International Monetary Fund about restructuring $44 billion in debt owed to the lender.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

Police raid Al Jazeera's office, seize computers

Malaysian police raided the office of news broadcaster Al Jazeera and two local television stations Tuesday,

seizing computers as part of an investigation into a documentary on undocumented migrants that enraged the government.

Al Jazeera, a Qatari state-owned broadcaster, said police seized two computers during the raid, which it called a “troubling escalation” in a government crackdown on media freedom.

Police opened the investigation into the documentary last month after officials said it was inaccurate and biased. Seven Al Jazeera staff members have been grilled by police as part of the probe for alleged sedition, defamation, and violation of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The two local TV stations reportedly had aired the video.

The documentary investigated undocumented immigrants who it said were at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,000 migrant workers were arrested during raids in Kuala Lumpur in areas placed under tight virus-driven lockdowns.

Authorities also detained a Bangladeshi man interviewed in the documentary.

— Associated Press

Mexico purges security agencies of those tied to ex-chief: Top directors in Mexico's national guard and elsewhere in the state security apparatus have been purged over ties to a former security secretary being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States. Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said two general directors from the national guard, as well as officials from the penitentiary system and the National Intelligence Center, had been relieved of their duties. In total, he said, 18 officials had been removed in recent months over ties to Genaro García Luna. U.S. prosecutors allege García Luna took tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's Sinaloa cartel.