Ethiopia suspends work of two aid groups active in Tigray: Ethiopia suspended the activities of two aid groups working in war-torn Tigray as the conflict in the northern region enters its ninth month. Doctors Without Borders, which provides front-line health care to people in conflict areas, said it was told late last month to cease operations. The Norwegian Refugee Council, which provides aid to nearly 600,000 people in six regions across Ethiopia, was given similar orders. Hundreds of thousands of people face starvation in Tigray, which has been engulfed in conflict since November.