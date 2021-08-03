Nadhim said the recovery was “the largest in the history of Iraq” and noted that “there are still thousands of Iraqi artifacts smuggled outside the country.”
A few of the artifacts handed over were displayed, but the Culture Ministry said the most significant pieces will be examined and later shown at the national museum.
Iraq’s antiquities have been looted throughout decades of war and instability since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. Iraq’s government has been slowly recovering the plundered antiquities since.
— Associated Press
GULF OF OMAN
'Potential hijack' cited of ship off UAE coast
The British navy warned Tuesday of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, without elaborating.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs.
The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially warned ships Tuesday that “an incident is currently underway” off the coast of Fujairah. Hours later, it said the incident was a “potential hijack” but provided no details.
For two years, the waters off Fujairah have been the scene of explosions and hijackings, including limpet mine attacks that the U.S. Navy blamed on Iran.
Earlier Tuesday, six tankers announced around the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command,” according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer. One of the vessels later began moving.
The event comes just days after a drone struck an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members. The West blamed Iran for the attack.
— Associated Press
Ethiopia suspends work of two aid groups active in Tigray: Ethiopia suspended the activities of two aid groups working in war-torn Tigray as the conflict in the northern region enters its ninth month. Doctors Without Borders, which provides front-line health care to people in conflict areas, said it was told late last month to cease operations. The Norwegian Refugee Council, which provides aid to nearly 600,000 people in six regions across Ethiopia, was given similar orders. Hundreds of thousands of people face starvation in Tigray, which has been engulfed in conflict since November.
Saudi man executed in Shiite-populated region for rebellion: Saudi Arabia has executed a man it said was guilty of armed rebellion and protesting against the state in the Shiite-populated eastern region of Qatif. The Interior Ministry said Ahmed bin Saeed bin Ali al-Janabi had participated in the attempted killing of police, assisted in weapons smuggling and taken part in marches and riots. The statement characterized these as "terrorist" acts. Activists said Janabi was Shiite.
— From news services