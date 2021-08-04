Iran has been accused of trying to win concessions from other countries through such arrests. Tehran, which does not recognize dual nationality, says the arrests are based on its criminal code and denies holding people for political reasons.
In a Twitter post, the two defendants’ attorney, Mostafa Nili, said Taghavi and Raouf
were sentenced to 10 years in prison for “participating in the management of an illegal group and to eight months in prison for propaganda activities against the regime.”
Taghavi, 66, a human rights activist who lives in Germany but kept an apartment in Tehran, was arrested there in October.
Raouf, 64, a labor activist who splits his time between Iran and Britain, was arrested in Tehran on Oct. 16, according to Amnesty International.
— Reuters
SOUTH SUDAN
Vice President Machar ousted as party leader
South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar has been deposed as head of his party and its armed forces, rival military leaders said Wednesday, a move that could pressure an already fragile peace process.
Machar played a major role in pushing his partner, President Salva Kiir, to a peace deal in 2018 and in the subsequent formation of a unity government following years of civil war.
But he was stripped of his party posts after a three-day meeting of senior leaders of his SPLM/A-IO movement, who accused him of undermining reforms and giving family members strategic posts, according to a statement from the party’s military wing.
Machar’s wife, Angelina Teny, serves as defense minister.
The party’s chief of staff was nominated interim party leader, according to the military wing.
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but descended into fighting two years later when forces loyal to Kiir and Machar clashed in the capital.
That sparked the massacre of hundreds of civilians in Juba from Machar’s Nuer ethnic group and a spiral of brutal ethnic violence and revenge killings.
The civil war killed 400,000 people and triggered Africa’s biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
— Reuters
3 killed when passenger trains collide in Czech Republic: Two passenger trains collided in the southwestern part of the Czech Republic, killing three people and injuring dozens. Czech Railways said a local passenger train and an international high-speed train heading from Munich to the western Czech city of Plzen and the Czech capital of Prague were involved. The drivers of both engines and a passenger were killed in the crash, which occurred about 8 a.m. in the town of Milavce, authorities said. The regional rescue service said 52 people needed treatment, and nearby rescuers from Germany came to help. Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said human error was the likely cause of the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location.
Nicaragua said to arrest former beauty queen seeking office: Nicaraguan police have arrested a former beauty queen two days after she registered as an anti-government candidate in the Nov. 7 election, the conservative Citizens for Liberty coalition said. It said vice-presidential candidate Berenice Quezada had been placed under house arrest and was being held incommunicado. If her arrest is confirmed, she would be the eighth candidate arrested since May. Quezada was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017 and had called on citizens to vote against "the dictatorship" of socialist President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term.
16 killed by lightning in Bangladesh: Lightning killed at least 16 people who were traveling to a wedding party in western Bangladesh and injured several, including the groom, a local government official. The official said the bride was not with the group when the incident occurred about 150 miles northwest of Dhaka, the capital. He said the group had just left its boat to take refuge because of a thunderstorm when the lightning struck. The annual monsoon is underway in Bangladesh. Each year, more than 200 people
are killed by lightning in the country.
— From news services