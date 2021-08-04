3 killed when passenger trains collide in Czech Republic: Two passenger trains collided in the southwestern part of the Czech Republic, killing three people and injuring dozens. Czech Railways said a local passenger train and an international high-speed train heading from Munich to the western Czech city of Plzen and the Czech capital of Prague were involved. The drivers of both engines and a passenger were killed in the crash, which occurred about 8 a.m. in the town of Milavce, authorities said. The regional rescue service said 52 people needed treatment, and nearby rescuers from Germany came to help. Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said human error was the likely cause of the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location.