World Digest: Aug. 4, 2022

Mass funeral held for officers killed in Syria Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mourners poured onto the streets of Tehran on Thursday to pay their respects to several Iranian officers killed in Syria, a testament to the human cost of Iran’s involvement in the civil war and a public display of nationalist fervor as talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers resume in Vienna.

The remains of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps members were recently recovered a few miles south of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and for years the war’s most important front line.

The Guard identified the five deceased fighters, providing few details about their deaths with the exception of Gen. Abdollah Eskandari — a decorated commander who became known as the “headless general” after his capture and beheading by Syrian rebels in May 2014. The bodies were repatriated after a lengthy process of recovery and DNA analysis.

Iran has increasingly admitted to casualties since it intervened to rescue Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, a ground presence that coincided with Russia’s air campaign and helped Assad reestablish control over most of Syria. Dozens of Iranian troops have been killed fighting the Islamic State group and other extremists in Syria.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said authorities arrested 10 people who it said had links to the Islamic State and had planned attacks across Iran during rallies next week to mark Ashura, a commemoration of the

7th-century death of prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein.

Fire triggered by blasts rages in Berlin forest

A large fire triggered by explosions at an ammunition dump raged Thursday in a major Berlin urban forest on one of the German capital’s hottest days this year.

A huge cloud of gray smoke hung over the city’s western districts, and residents were asked to keep windows and doors shut. A major highway was closed and train service was interrupted, but authorities said no homes or inhabitants faced direct threat.

More than 100 firefighters, dozens of troops and police officers battled the blaze in the Grunewald forest. Army tanks cut corridors into the forest to contain the blaze and allow firefighters to get closer to the flames. The army also sent in a remote-controlled robot with four cameras and a grappler that can be used to detect and eliminate ordnance.

Massive explosions were heard in the morning from the site where ammunition from World War II, fireworks and explosive ordnance is stored and controlled detonations of old munitions are carried out.

A Berlin fire department official said it was not clear what triggered the first explosions at the site on Thursday. The ammunition dump belongs to city police.

South Sudan again delays its first election: Parties to the peace deal ending South Sudan's civil war have again delayed the country's first elections since independence by extending the transitional period by two years. The vote meant for early next year has been pushed to December 2024. In explaining the delay, President Salva Kiir said he wanted to avoid creating conditions for more bloodshed. Kiir, who has led South Sudan since its independence from Sudan in 2011, called on holdout groups to join him in implementing the peace process. Kiir and opposition groups signed the peace deal in 2018. But its provisions remain largely unimplemented.

Ex-Venezuelan opposition leader gets 8 years in prison: Former Venezuela opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens was sentenced to eight years in prison for alleged involvement in the 2018 explosion of two drones at an event attended by President Nicolás Maduro, his attorney said, one of 17 people to receive sentences over the incident. Requesens's family and opposition leader Juan Guaidó have denied his involvement. Maduro has said Requesens was named by people arrested in the case. The government says the incident was a failed assassination attempt planned by the opposition, Colombia and the United States.

Family of British comatose boy want him moved to hospice: The family of a comatose boy that has fought to prevent doctors from ending his life-support treatment has filed legal action requesting permission to move him from a London hospital to a hospice. Archie Battersbee's parents announced the move after the European Court of Human Rights rejected a request to intervene in the case following rulings by British courts that backed doctors who said further treatment was not in the 12-year-old's best interests because he is brain dead.

