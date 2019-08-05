IRAN

Zarif says he declined Trump's invitation

Iran’s foreign minister said Monday that recent U.S. sanctions against him marked a “failure” for diplomacy and suggested that the measures were taken after he declined an invitation to meet President Trump at the White House.

Imposing financial restrictions on a foreign minister means “failure in negotiations, failure in diplomacy and an opposition to dialogue,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a news conference in Tehran.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Zarif last week for acting “for or on behalf of” Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was also recently placed under U.S. sanctions.

Zarif said an invitation from Trump to visit the White House was extended last month when he was in New York for meetings at the United Nations.

U.S. officials have not confirmed the account, but the New Yorker magazine reported last week that Sen. Rand Paul

(R-Ky.), whom Trump said he had authorized to speak with Zarif, relayed the message in a meeting with the foreign minister.

“I’m not going to make remarks on what happened in the negotiations, but I was told in New York that I would be sanctioned in two weeks unless I accepted that offer, which fortunately I did not,” Zarif said.

His remarks come amid a rise in tensions between Iran and the United States.

— Erin Cunningham

BRITAIN

Boy reportedly thrown from building is stable

Police said Monday that a 6-year-old boy was in “critical but stable” condition after he was reportedly thrown from the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery a day earlier.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. There was nothing to suggest that he knew the child, police said.

The boy, who landed on a fifth-floor roof, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital.

— Karla Adam

7 reported killed in Afghan insider attack: A police officer in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar opened fire on his colleagues, killing seven before fleeing the scene, an official said. The Taliban claimed the attack, saying the officer had joined its ranks. The shooting is the latest insider attack on Afghan security forces and international troops. Last week, two U.S. troops were fatally shot by an Afghan soldier.

Colombia to give citizenship to kids of Venezuelan migrants: Colombia will give citizenship to more than 24,000 children born to Venezuelan migrants in the country, to prevent the children from being stateless, President Iván Duque said. The measure, which will cover all Venezuelan children born in Colombia since August 2015, will be in force for two years. More than 1.4 million Venezuelans have settled in Colombia, fleeing a political and economic crisis in their homeland. Colombian law does not offer birthright citizenship to children whose parents are not legal migrants.

Syrian troops set to resume Idlib offensive: The Syrian army said it will resume its offensive against the northwestern Idlib province, the last opposition stronghold in Syria, accusing insurgents of violating a truce that went into effect late Thursday. Opposition activists said airstrikes resumed in the southern parts of the enclave.

— From news services