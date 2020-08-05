The execution was carried out as a retribution sentence demanded by the victim’s parents, ISNA said.

The unrest of late 2017 and early 2018 began as protests of economic hardship that spread across the country, triggering violence that killed 21 people and led to thousands of arrests, according to officials.

The economy is again in free fall, crippled by U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, and activists say the death sentences against Salehi and others are aimed at intimidating future protesters.

“The silence of the international community about the execution of Salehi can be considered a green light for more executions,” Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, said in a statement.

In July, the judiciary suspended the executions of three other men linked to anti-government demonstrations in November, after the hashtag “Don’t execute” was tweeted millions of times in Iran’s Farsi language by Iranians inside and outside the country.

Salehi was executed in the city of Isfahan “at the request of [Shah-Sanai’s] parents,” ISNA said, quoting a statement from the province’s justice department.

Under Iran’s Islamic law, the family of a victim of murder and some other serious crimes can demand the death of the guilty party or the commutation of the sentence in return for financial compensation.

— Reuters

Verdicts delayed in killing of Lebanon's Rafiq al-Hariri: A tribunal backed by the United Nations has postponed the delivery of judgments in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah charged with involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq al-Hariri. The move was a mark of respect to victims of the devastating explosions that rocked Beirut late Tuesday. The verdicts were to have been read out in the Special Tribunal for Lebanon's courtroom in the Netherlands on Friday but will now be delivered Aug. 18.

At least 17 killed as passenger boat capsizes in Bangladesh: A passenger boat carrying about 50 people capsized in a marshy wetland in northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people, an official said. Bulbul Ahmed, the top government official in the area, said that about 30 passengers on the boat swam to safety and that the cause of the accident was not immediately known. Such accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation that is crisscrossed by more than 230 rivers.

30 injured in attack in Pakistan at Kashmir rally: At least 30 people were injured in a grenade attack on a protest in Pakistan's port city of Karachi marking the first anniversary of India's revocation of semiautonomy in Kashmir, a Himalayan region split between India and Pakistan but claimed in its entirety by both. The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, a separatist outfit that has become active in the past months, asserted responsibility for the attack. In June, four people were killed in three explosions claimed by the SRA. The group wants Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, to break from the Pakistani federation.

22 hurt, 2,700 evacuated from fires in Marseille: Fires fueled by strong Mediterranean winds raced across multiple towns in the Marseille region of France, injuring at least 22 people, destroying several businesses and forcing the evacuation of 2,700 tourists, nursing home residents and others. About 1,800 firefighters, backed by planes and helicopters, battled the worst fire through the night around the town of Martigues. Eight civilians and 14 firefighters suffered minor injuries in the Martigues blaze and five others that erupted in the area, the local fire service said.