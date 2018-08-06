MALAYSIA

Indonesia returns yacht at heart of probe

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Monday that Indonesia has handed over a luxury yacht allegedly bought with money stolen in the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.

In a Facebook video, Mahathir thanked Indonesia’s government and President Joko Widodo for returning the $250 million yacht, Equanimity, which was seized by Indonesia off Bali in February in cooperation with the FBI.

“We believe that this yacht belongs to the Malaysian government because it was bought with Malaysia’s money that was stolen,” Mahathir said, citing an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

The Justice Department, one of several foreign agencies investigating the alleged looting of the 1MDB fund by associates of Malaysia’s then-Prime Minister Najib Razak, had listed the yacht among the assets it could seize and sell to recover stolen funds.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts. The scandal led to his electoral defeat in May. He is facing charges.

Mahathir said anyone who wants to claim ownership of the yacht must show proof that the vessel was not bought with stolen funds.

— Associated Press

POLAND

War archive detailing aid to Jews is obtained

Poland has obtained a World War II-era archive that documents the efforts of Polish diplomats in Switzerland to get Jews out of Europe by issuing phony passports from Latin American countries.

The Culture Ministry and the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum announced Monday that Poland had obtained the archive after more than a year of negotiations with a private owner in Israel.

The ministry and the museum said that 330 people were known to have survived the Holocaust as a result of having one of the faked passports and that 387 were killed despite having the false documents. The fate of 430 others has not been determined.

The rescue effort was led by the Polish ambassador to Switzerland, Aleksander Lados, and included three other Polish diplomats and two representatives of Jewish organizations.

Poland’s purchase of the archive comes as the Polish government is working to emphasize the help some Poles provided Jews during Nazi Germany’s occupation of the country.

The collection includes eight Paraguayan passports forged by the diplomats; photos of Jews seeking to obtain the documents; and letters between the Polish diplomats and Jewish organizations.

— Associated Press

Lula's party names backup option in Brazil race: Brazil's left-leaning Workers' Party announced that former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad will become its presidential candidate if, as expected, jailed ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is barred from running in the October election. Polls show Lula with a clear lead in the race, even though his corruption conviction will almost certainly block his candidacy. Lula says he is innocent and is appealing the conviction.

Russia expels Greek diplomats in retaliatory move: Russia said it has responded quid pro quo to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Greece. Greece expelled the diplomats based at the Russian Embassy in Athens last month amid allegations that they helped fund protests against a pending agreement between Greece and neighboring Macedonia that would enable Macedonia to join NATO. Russian officials have rejected the allegations. Russia strongly opposes NATO expansion to countries that once were under Moscow's influence.

Ex-cricket star formally nominated as Pakistan's leader: Imran Khan's party officially nominated the cricket star-turned-politician to be Pakistan's next prime minister. To assume office, Khan will face a vote in Parliament in which he will have to defeat a candidate fielded by the opposition. Khan's Movement for Justice party won the most Parliament seats in last month's general election but fell short of a majority.

Tanker truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70: A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded after rear-ending a stopped truck on a highway near the northern Italian city of Bologna, killing at least two people, injuring up to 70 and causing part of the raised expressway to collapse. Authorities said the accident closed a major interchange connecting highways linking northern Italy with the Adriatic coast.

— From news services