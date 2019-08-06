YEMEN

Reopen Sanaa airport, aid organizations urge

The Saudi-led coalition’s closure of the airport in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, has prevented thousands of sick civilians from traveling abroad for urgent medical treatment, two international aid groups said in a joint statement.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, the Sanaa airport’s three-year closure has amounted to a “death sentence” for many sick Yemenis.

The two groups appealed this week for Yemen’s warring parties to come to an agreement to reopen the airport for commercial flights to “alleviate humanitarian suffering caused by the closure.”

“As if bullets, bombs and cholera did not kill enough people, the airport closure is condemning thousands more to a premature death,” said Mohammed Abdi, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s director in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition, backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has been at war with the country’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, since 2015 and has imposed a blockade on ports that supply Houthi-controlled areas.

The Iran-backed Houthis overran Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to try to restore the government to power.

The stalemated war has killed tens of thousands, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world’s most devastating humanitarian crisis.

— Associated Press

12 injured, 1 missing in fire at Russian military depot: Powerful explosions at a military depot in Siberia have injured 12 people, left one missing and forced more than 16,500 people from their homes, officials said. A fire erupted Monday at an ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, triggering massive blasts that continued for about 16 hours. Russia's Defense Ministry said that the explosions ended early Tuesday and that 10 heavy-lift transport planes and eight helicopters dropped water on the depot. Officials did not immediately disclose the cause of the fire.

Libya intercepts 3 boats carrying 122 migrants: Libya's coast guard said it has intercepted 122 Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast over the past three days. Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the migrants were intercepted in three operations. Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. Armed groups have since proliferated in the country, and Libya has emerged as a major transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a better life in Europe.

Teen charged after 6-year-old is thrown from London gallery: A youth court in London ordered a 17-year-old held on an attempted murder charge for allegedly throwing a 6-year-old boy from the top of the British capital's Tate Modern museum. The French boy was only a short distance from his parents Sunday when he was picked up and thrown over the railing of the museum's 10th-floor observation deck, an action "carried out extremely swiftly and in one movement," prosecutor Sian Morgan said. The boys had no prior connection to each other, police said. The 6-year-old is in critical but stable condition with a sustained brain bleed and fractures to his spine, legs and arms, prosecutors said.

Former Indian foreign minister dies at 67: Sushma Swaraj, India's former external affairs minister and a leader of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, died at a hospital in New Delhi. The 67-year-old suffered a heart attack, the Press Trust of India reported. Swaraj was the external affairs minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet from 2014 to 2019. After undergoing a kidney transplant during her tenure, Swaraj decided not to run for this year's general election, citing health issues.

Israeli police recommend charges against deputy minister: Israeli police are recommending criminal charges against the deputy health minister, including fraud and breach of trust. Police said that among the charges, Yaakov Litzman is suspected of obstructing justice by attempting to prevent the extradition of a woman accused of sex crimes in Australia. Australia says Malka Leifer sexually abused children while working as a teacher there. Prosecutors say she is feigning mental illness to dodge extradition to Australia. Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox party leader, is a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

— From news services