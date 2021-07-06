6 students among 9 arrested in alleged Hong Kong bomb plot: Nine people, including six secondary school students, were arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of plotting to set off homemade bombs in courts, tunnels and trash cans. They were detained under a harsh national security law that Beijing imposed a year ago as part of a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony, which had long enjoyed freedoms not seen on the Chinese mainland. The arrests come as China is increasing its control over Hong Kong, despite a promise to protect the city's civil liberties for 50 years after the city's 1997 handover from Britain.