The admission last month came just days after the presidential election victory of hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and followed other attacks on Iran’s nuclear program.
At the time, officials stressed that the attack had caused no casualties or damage. But cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei revised that account Tuesday, admitting that the building’s ceiling was damaged. “A hole appeared on the ceiling of one of the industrial sheds, so the roof was removed for repairs,” he said.
The alleged sabotage attempt last month came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity to resurrect Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which put curbs on its enrichment activities in return for relief from U.S. sanctions. Then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord three years ago.
Rabiei on Tuesday accused Israeli saboteurs of seeking to derail the nuclear negotiations in Vienna, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
Israel fiercely opposed the 2015 deal, which then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned as a “historic mistake.”
Zimbabwe reinstates strict lockdown amid virus surge: Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of covid-19 amid vaccine shortages, the country's information minister announced. Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localized lockdowns in hot spots and a ban on intercity travel. Zimbabwe is one of more than 14 African nations where the delta variant is quickly spreading.
6 students among 9 arrested in alleged Hong Kong bomb plot: Nine people, including six secondary school students, were arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of plotting to set off homemade bombs in courts, tunnels and trash cans. They were detained under a harsh national security law that Beijing imposed a year ago as part of a crackdown on dissent in the former British colony, which had long enjoyed freedoms not seen on the Chinese mainland. The arrests come as China is increasing its control over Hong Kong, despite a promise to protect the city's civil liberties for 50 years after the city's 1997 handover from Britain.
Belarus jails Lukashenko foe for 14 years: The highest court in Belarus convicted an aspiring rival to the nation's authoritarian president on corruption charges that he rejects as politically motivated and sentenced him to 14 years in prison. Viktor Babariko, head of a commercial bank owned by Russian natural gas company Gazprom, had hoped to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko last year, but he was arrested before the August presidential election and prohibited from registering as a candidate. He was viewed as Lukashenko's main rival. Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term was widely seen as rigged and triggered months of protests.
Netanyahu ally indicted on graft charges: A close political ally of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges over offenses allegedly committed while serving as a Likud party lawmaker in parliament. David Bitan, who was coalition chair in Netanyahu's government, was charged with accepting bribes, breach of trust and tax offenses in seven cases. Bitan allegedly accepted more than $200,000 in bribes. As a sitting member of parliament, Bitan can request immunity from prosecution from the Knesset.
3 arrested in Spain in suspected homophobic killing: Spanish police said they had arrested three men in the killing of Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant who was beaten to death in the northern city of A Coruña on Saturday in a suspected anti-gay hate crime that sparked mass protests. A witness interviewed on television said one of the assailants shouted homophobic slurs during the attack. Protesters took to the streets of Spain's main cities on Monday night to demand better protection for gay rights. Riot police in Madrid baton-charged some demonstrators, prompting the government to open an investigation into their conduct.
