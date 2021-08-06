Moroccan officials in Dakhla could not be immediately reached for confirmation. However, local media reported that 12 bodies had washed ashore Thursday, while 10 people were rescued by fishermen.
Morocco claims the disputed Western Sahara, annexed in 1975, and its navy operates there. The Polisario Front seeks the territory’s independence.
— Associated Press
ETHIOPIA
Tigray, Amhara forces trade new threats
A spokesman for resurgent Tigray rebels in Ethiopia said that if forces from the Amhara region launch a threatened offensive on Saturday, “we’ll extend a warm welcome.”
Getachew Reda spoke shortly after the Amhara region’s head of peace and security said, “This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group.” Such an offensive would go against the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s federal government declared in June as its soldiers retreated from Tigray.
Getachew said Tigray forces have crossed into the Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks in an attempt to break the blockade that Ethiopia’s government has imposed on Tigray. Hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions, and the United Nations and United States this week sent high-level officials to Ethiopia to urge more access for aid.
“We have to deal with anyone who’s still shooting. If it takes marching to Addis . . . we will,” he said, referring to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.
The spreading conflict threatens to destabilize Africa’s second-most-populous country.
— Associated Press
HUNGARY
Rules issued for sale of LGBT-themed books
Hungary has ordered shops to sell children’s books seen as promoting homosexuality in “closed wrapping,” stepping up restrictions that have set Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a collision course with rights groups and the European Union.
The Friday decree also included books seen as promoting gender change and containing “explicit” depictions of sexuality. It told shops to sell them separately and banned sale of them within 200 meters of a school or a church.
The order is the first of what
is expected to be a series of directives spelling out the implications of a law passed in June banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender reassignment at schools.
The European Commission has launched legal action against Orban’s nationalist government over the legislation, saying it is discriminatory and contravenes European values.
Orban, in power since 2010 and facing a challenging election next year, has grown radical on social policy in a self-proclaimed crusade to safeguard what he says are traditional Christian values from Western liberalism.
— Reuters
Marburg virus may have been found in Guinea: A probable case of Marburg virus, a deadly hemorrhagic fever similar to the Ebola virus, has been detected in Guinea, the Health Ministry said. Two labs in Guinea confirmed the case, and a sample has been sent to Senegal for further testing, the ministry said. If confirmed, the case would represent the first of Marburg in West Africa. There have been 12 major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, most in the south and east of Africa as well as in Europe.
Russian convicted of killing Chechen in Austria: A court in Austria convicted a Russian man of murder in the execution-style shooting death of a 43-year-old Chechen in a Vienna suburb last year that drew global attention amid claims that the killing was political. The 48-year-old defendant, an ethnic Chechen not named for privacy reasons, was given life in prison. Chechen exiles said the victim may have been targeted for criticizing Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Chechnya region.
— From news services