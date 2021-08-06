Marburg virus may have been found in Guinea: A probable case of Marburg virus, a deadly hemorrhagic fever similar to the Ebola virus, has been detected in Guinea, the Health Ministry said. Two labs in Guinea confirmed the case, and a sample has been sent to Senegal for further testing, the ministry said. If confirmed, the case would represent the first of Marburg in West Africa. There have been 12 major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, most in the south and east of Africa as well as in Europe.